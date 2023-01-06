FAIRMONT — The East Fairmont Bees felled their county rival Fairmont Senior Polar Bears on Friday, 86-45 behind a lighting-quick first quarter and 28 points from junior guard Kenly Rogers.
Rogers led all scorers in East’s decisive win, which pushes their record to 7-2 on the season. The Polar Bears fall to 1-8.
The Bees jumped out to a 24-10 first quarter lead, capitalizing on 14 Fairmont Senior turnovers in the period to stretch out an early advantage. Jalyn Jenkins and McKenzie Moyer both scored seven points in the first quarter.
Both finished the game with 11 points.
Kailee Haymond scored 13, while Morgan Cochran scored 11 and grabbed eight rebounds, tied for a game-high. Tarayn Myers scored four, while Emma Moore, Sophia DeMary, Brooklyn Shupe and Sarah Ramage each scored two.
For Fairmont Senior, Sadaya Jones led her team with 16 points and tied Cochran with eight rebounds. Joclyn Silva scored 12, Charlee Beresford scored seven, Cam Morgan scored six, Claira Hager scored two and Abby Shuck scored one.
The Bees led 47-19 at halftime and 58-31 after three quarters.
East Fairmont’s next game is against Pikeview on Saturday at the King Coal Classic. Fairmont Senior’s next game is against Elkins next Wednesday at home.
AROUND THE AREA
North Marion 63, Elkins 42
Olivia Toland scored 26 points in the victory. Emma Freels added 13, the quartet of Aubrey Hamilton, Brooklynn Jackson, Audrey Hamilton and Kathryn Carson each scored five, while both Kierrabelle Harbert and Addie Elliott scored two.
