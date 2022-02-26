FAIRMONT — The postseason started a little early for the Philip Barbour Colts and East Fairmont Bees. While the sectional semi-finals don't start until Wednesday, there was one spot between those two teams available, and the Bees hosted the Colts on Saturday night to see who would claim that spot.
Survive and advance was the name of the game, and the Bees advanced in decisive fashion Saturday, getting double-digit scoring nights from three players and getting eight in the scoring column in a 61-44 victory over Philip Barbour.
Barbour's Kaden Humphreys and East's Evan Parr were the major players early on in the contest. A couple of swipes from Parr put pressure on the Colts early, but Humphreys was ready for the challenge. The sophomore guard scored the first 10 Philip Barbour Colts in the opening quarter, and East held a slim 12-10 lead.
Neither team set the net on fire as a unit in the first, though Humphreys did his best to ignite it all by himself. Hustle plays and timely baskets from the Bees had them ahead 18-12 at the conclusion of the first. Jackson Crouso had nine points of his own in the quarter, nearly equaling Humphreys.
Crouso finished with a stat line of 14 points, eight rebounds, two steals and three blocks as the sophomore continues to step up his role on this East squad.
“I’m getting used to length and size, gotten used to banging around a little on the inside," Crouso said. "That’s one of the keys to doing those things, getting offensive rebounds, is being physical. I’m not the strongest guy but being able to work your way around somebody, being able to locate the ball in the air, I’m getting better at it.”
The second corner boded better than the first for East. Josh Moore started out the period by draining a corner 3, and the Bees put down 21 points in the second as a team. The Colts had no answer. They managed five points in the quarter, failing to register a field goal from the 5:00 mark onward as East mounted an 18-1 run that defined the game. The Bees led 39-17 at halftime.
"Defensively, we wanted to get in on them a little bit," East Fairmont head coach Tyrone Asterino said. "We wanted to change some stuff up, make them have to think on the run a little bit, and play fast. So, we played fast and we got up in them."
Six different players scored for East in the second quarter— a perfect example of the depth that Asterino has lauded all season.
"To go on an 18-1 run, that speaks for itself," Asterino said. "Proud of how we played, followed scouting real well tonight, and I thought everyone— guys off our bench played big minutes, for 22 games we tried to refine that bench and figure out who goes where for this time of the year. Depth is key, and we have it. It's just pushing buttons and utilizing it at the right times."
“It makes everything a lot easier when everyone’s scoring," Crouso said. "You can’t dial in on one guy. If everyone’s scoring, it’s hard to guard everybody all game.”
The hot offense carried over into the start of the third, as East hit five of their first eight shots. They finished the quarter 8-15 from the field.
The Colts tried to put on a press throughout the third, but East handled it well, beating the full-court defense with the pass. Charlie Hulderman and Carter Saunders were recipients of easy baskets as a result of the Bees' press-break, and East led 54-31 with one quarter to go.
East out-rebounded Philip-Barbour 23-20, and won the turnover battle 17-19 on Saturday.
Evan Parr finished with 13, two assists, four steals and a block. Hulderman put together a nice night with 12 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and a steal. Maddox Boyers came in off the bench and scored eight points and dished two assists. Drew Moore finished with five points, three assists and two steals. Saunders finished with four, Blake Hunter ended up with three, and Ian Crookshanks had two to round out East's scoring total.
For the Colts, Humphreys led them with 12 points. T.D. Bodkins put up 11, Caden Hawkins had eight, Jesiah Matlick had six, Brayden Cole had three, and Donovan Thomas and Jayden Herron each had two.
East moves on to the sectional semi-finals where they will face a familiar foe in the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears. The Bees and Bears constitute two parts of a loaded section, one that will ensure that whoever comes out on top will be battle-tested.
"We've known from the beginning of the season the four teams in our section— I think it's probably one of two of the best sections, regardless of classification, in the state of West Virginia," Asterino said. "All four teams have been playing well, all four teams have been ranked during the season, and now it comes down to those four teams left. Wednesday will be a hard game, and the other side, Notre Dame-Grafton will be a hard game. Show up to play. Show up to play and make sure we're doing what we need to do."
