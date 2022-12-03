FAIRMONT — Logan Bowman made it through his first year at the helm of the East Fairmont wrestling program with multiple athletes finishing on the state podium at season’s end.
No one would have blamed the Bees for taking a step back after graduating one of the most prolific mat stars in school history in four-time state champion Blake Boyers, but East stayed competitive and returned a full cadre to Huntington.
Now entering his second year as head man of the squad, Bowman has several reasons to be positive.
Every wrestler that travelled to state last year — Levi Carpenter, Evan Helm, J.T. Miller, Xaden Willett, and alternate Lucas Marsh — return this year. Carpenter, Helm and Miller embark on their senior seasons, while Willett and Marsh are both sophomores.
The team has also grown considerably, from 16 last year to 27 this year — buoyed by a large crop of freshmen.
“I’m excited. We’ve got a lot of returning guys that have experience,” Bowman said. “We got four guys that wrestled at the state tournament coming back, and we’ve got another who was an alternate at the state tournament.
“On top of that, we’ve got I think 12 freshmen on the team this year, and they’re all showing promise. I’m looking forward to the season.”
Willett went 1-2 in the state tournament, a high baseline to set in his freshman year. Marsh won a match as an alternate in the tournament.
Levi Carpenter won the regional championship at 113, and took state runner-up at 118. Miller finished fourth at 195, while Helm finished fifth at 285.
For his trio of state placers, a successful junior season only adds to the expectations of their fourth year as Bees. Bowman said he hopes they all can climb higher on the podium this time around, and he hopes all his wrestlers can improve their technique.
“All three of them are my captains,” Bowman said. “I’m hoping the three of them can lead by example and show these younger guys how we do things in the program. Do the right things on and off the mat, and show them the way to being a successful wrestler.”
“One of the main focuses that myself and my assistant coaches have talked about — we’ve got to be better in the bottom position, we can’t let other teams hold us down. We’ve got to take those points where we can get them.”
While the senior class will have their share of responsibilities, Bowman also pointed to Willett, Marsh and freshman Blake Ringer as talent that could fill a larger role for East when competition starts.
Bowman said Willett will wrestle at 106, Marsh at 150, and Ringer will wrestle at 126, around the same weight as Levi Carpenter, who has already gotten to work with the freshman this offseason.
“They’ve been good practice partners,” Bowman said. “He’s getting some good goes with Levi and he looks promising. I’m looking forward to his career.”
Wrestling competition has already started for area teams, with North Marion participating in the Hedgesville Duals Friday. The Bees start their own season Dec. 10 at John Marshall for a duals tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.