PLEASANT VALLEY — In what was a chaotic and at times straight-up ugly game Tuesday at The Hive, East Fairmont scrapped out a gut-check 49-45 victory over Big 10 Conference foe Lincoln in a matchup that was a one-possession game all the way down to the final few seconds.
“They gritted out a W tonight for a conference win, and this program hasn’t beat Lincoln in well over a decade,” East Fairmont coach James Beckman said. “It’s a good win for our program.”
The Bees (6-2), who burst out to as much as a 10-point lead in the game’s opening minutes, grinded out the victory through a voracious, non-stop defensive effort, as the Bees turned Lincoln (3-6) over a whopping 31 times and limited the Cougars to 38.1 percent shooting. East Fairmont’s feisty, full-court pressure helped the Bees overcome their own periodic offensive woes, which included rickety foul shooting (8-of-30) and a series of missed layups and putbacks that culminated in just 29.2 percent shooting from the field.
“Grit and toughness prevailed for us tonight. We had poor free throw shooting and poor shooting from around the rim, but we found a way to win. At the end of the day we’re 6-2 and moving on to Friday,” Beckman said.
The Bees full-court press, however, was their ace in the hole as the pressure flustered the Cougars’ ball handlers all evening. East’s ferocious on-ball defense knocked Lincoln’s ball handlers off balance initially and their peel-off traps completely boggled the Cougars’ guards as they coughed up their dribble and launched awry passes.
With its transition attack off of takeaways serving as the team’s primary means of offense, East Fairmont got a team-high 12 points from senior guard Halie Lambert. Junior forward McKenzie Moyer chipped in another nine points in what was a monstrous all-around game that also included 10 rebounds, five steals and three assists. Bees star sophomore point guard Kenly Rogers was limited to just six points, but she did dish out a game-best four assists to go with five steals. Kinley Opas added another four points, including a big-time midrange jumper late in the fourth, while Tarayn Myers and Jalyn Jenkins each scored six points off the bench. Myers also yanked down six rebounds.
Lincoln was led by the guard duo of Ashlyn Riley and Brooklyn Davisson who eventually steadied themselves versus the EFHS pressure and countered the Bees’ ceaseless pressure with a couple of hit-ahead passes and fastbreak layups. The duo combined to score 22 of the Cougars’ 45 points to go with six assists and 13 rebounds. Riley scored a game-high 13 points, including nine after halftime. Reserve guard Megan Tucker also gave the Cougars a major spark off the bench, as she tallied eight points with a series of fearless drives versus EFHS shot blockers in both transition and the half court.
“We made a nice little to run to start the game, but they settled in,” Beckman said. “We got to go back and keep working on our 1-on-1 (defense) and keeping the ball out of the middle of the floor; they did a nice job of keeping it in the middle where we weren’t able to trap.”
East Fairmont led the game throughout, going up by as many as 10 in the first quarter. The Bees led by just three at halftime at 26-23 and entered the fourth up 40-34. Lincoln got within three a couple of times late in the game, but midrange jumpers by Opas and Kyleigh Fridley off kickout passes helped to keep the Cougars at bay.
“For as young and inexperienced as we are, I was very pleased with our composure,” Beckman said. “Our girls didn’t stop; they battled and I never have to question their effort. They play hard for four quarters.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.