FAIRMONT — The cancellations and postponements are piling up in Marion County as winter weather robs high schools of their regularly-scheduled contests. Yesterday’s girls basketball slate of East Fairmont vs. Buckhannon-Upshur, Fairmont Senior vs. Preston, and North Marion vs. Robert C. Byrd were all pushed back, with no make-up dates announced yet.
It’s times like these when sports reporters wonder what to do with themselves. It’s said that those that cannot do, teach. If that’s true, then those who cannot report, rank.
The Associated Press released a new poll for West Virginia High School basketball on Monday, and while Marion County’s teams were not in action yesterday, they certainly were present in the polls.
Fairmont Senior and North Marion sat atop the Class-AAA Girls poll once again, with both teams undefeated at 12-0 and 9-0, respectively. The No. 1-ranked Polar Bears are coming off their closest contest yet, gutting out a 51-49 victory on the road against Capital High School, who themselves are ranked seven in Class-AAAA in the recently released poll.
Coach Corey Hines’ squad has looked every part the championship contender they were forecasted as, and they received nine of 10 first place votes. The Logan Wildcats, 10-1, also got a first place vote as they finished ranked third.
The Huskies, meanwhile, are sitting at No. 2 in the newest poll, with their most recent win coming Friday against Winfield on the stage of the East Fairmont Classic. Winfield has played tough against everyone they’ve faced this season and the Generals stayed ranked at No. 10 this week with a record of 4-6. Nevertheless, 27 points from Olivia Toland and 21 from Savannah Walls resulted in a 71-56 Huskies’ victory.
The hosts of the Classic — the East Fairmont Bees — continue to be ahead of schedule, putting together a 7-3 season with a team full of freshmen and sophomores. The Bees are ranked No. 6 in Class-AAA, and their three losses have all been against ranked opponents — the Huskies, the George Washington Patriots (No. 10 in Class-AAAA), and the Robert C. Byrd Eagles (No. 9 in Class-AAA). They move up one spot from last week, when they were ranked No. 7.
On the boys side of things, Fairmont Senior once again is in a great spot. The Bears are undefeated at 8-0 and remain at No. 3 in Class-AAA. It’s tight up near the top of the poll, with a mere eight points separating top-ranked Logan from Fairmont Senior. Logan garnered six of the 10 first place votes, with the Polar Bears and second-place Shady Spring each getting two.
The Bears feature talent from 1 through 5, and have yet to be challenged this season. They have one game where they’ve won by less than 20 points — a 60-49 away victory over Robert C. Byrd. Their most recent win was a 72-42 victory over Buckhannon-Upshur. Sophomore Zycheus Dobbs has played phenomenal basketball for the Bears, with averages of 18.5 points, 6.4 assists (on a 4.25 assist-to-turnover ratio), and 4.6 rebounds per game.
Much like their girls team, East Fairmont is right in the thick of things. The Bees rank No. 6 this week after ranking No. 7 last week; mirroring the girls team exactly in that regard. East sits at 5-1, and the Bees haven’t lost since Dec. 10, when they fell to Class-AAAA University. Coach Tyrone Asterino and company had a date with their cross-town rival Polar Bears on Jan. 7, but that game was postponed.
Jackson Crouso has been emerging as a key contributor for the Bees as of late, and the sophomore led his team in scoring with 11 in East’s most recent outing, a 50-45 win over Robert C. Byrd.
North Marion currently holds a 3-5 record after a brutal slate that included many teams you’ll find near the top of this week’s polls — Fairmont Senior, East Fairmont, Wheeling Central (No. 5), Logan (No. 1), and Winfield (No. 4). After enduring such a harsh opening, the Huskies have gained some respect from the AP, and received four placement votes this week. If North can find something to build off of in their season’s first half and start rattling off some wins, they’re not far off from being ranked.
Marion County’s teams have a lot to be proud of on the court this season. Now let’s hope they get back on the court soon.
