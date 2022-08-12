FAIRMONT — Friday morning at East Fairmont High School, members of the Bees football teams traded their helmets and pads for shovels and string trimmers.
The East Fairmont football team teamed up with EFHS student council to improve the school’s campus Aug. 12, with around 50 players helping pick up garbage, mow down weeds, mulch and paint over the course of the morning.
“The big thing is, our kids need to know that in our building, part of this is giving back to the community that gives to us,” East Fairmont head coach Shane Eakle said. “We have a scrimmage tonight, so we didn’t have a set practice and these guys came in to help student council. Several of our players are involved in [student council], and it’s a good thing.
“They can come and help, get some of the projects done and give some manpower for three hours this morning to help get things finished up and help the campus.”
East Fairmont football started their preseason practices earlier this month, and even with a scrimmage against Nicholas County later in the day, the team still showed up for work outside the gridiron.
“All the work we put into the football field, it’s nice to also put that into the school, make it look a little bit nicer,” East Fairmont running back Vaughn Frederick said. “We take pride in our school so it’s a great thing to do.”
“It feels good to be out here, working hard, trying to set an example for the freshmen and sophomores to put in the work in any situation — including helping out the community,” East Fairmont lineman Evan Helm said.
This is not the first time the football team has loaned their manpower to campus efforts. Last year, Bees football helped build and landscape the outdoor area where beehives were set to be kept at the school. Players said spending time together off the field can impact their performance on it.
“I love playing football, so it’s good to help out the school and represent our team well,” East Fairmont’s Hoyt Michael said. “It’s a good team-bonding thing for us. We’ve got good team chemistry, and when we go out on the field, this helps.”
The work won’t stop after Friday. The football team has volunteered to continue improving the campus on Monday, when they’ll tackle some projects inside the school walls.
The character displayed through community service Friday is what Eakle wants to see from his team when the regular season comes around, and even further beyond their playing days.
“Our team motto is speak with your actions,” Eakle said. “Obviously, on a Friday night we’re looking at X’s and O’s, and execution, and catches, tackles and blocks, but that also is a life lesson that we want for our guys.
“If we say we’re going to be here to help, we’ll be here to help. And guys are here showing up in the morning on a game prep day to work and give back to the community. These are life lessons that hopefully they’ll carry with them as they get older and get jobs. If everybody pitches in and helps a little bit, this world may be a better place and that’s what we want these guys to work for.”
