FAIRMONT — Fourteen innings, five and a half hours, and 62 total runs were needed between the East Fairmont Bees and North Marion Huskies in their Monday sectional double-header, with the Bees ultimately winning both games to cede the possibility of a game three and advancing to face Oak Glen.
Hosting North on their home turf, East won the first matchup 13-6, before embarking on a 3:09 marathon in game two, which the Bees won 23-20.
“Five and a half hours of softball,” East Fairmont head coach Steve Swiger said. “Just real proud of them. They fought all day long, and it’s just nice to get two wins.”
There was no shortage of runs scored Monday, and that was true from the very first inning of the first game. Alyssa Kincaid, Izzy Brescoach, Haley Smith, and Angelina Collins all got hits while Jaylen Schell hit a ground-out RBI to give North a 6-0 lead following the top of the first.
“Anytime you play someone that’s in your county, you want to win. It seems like the last two or three year’s it’s always been a good game. I was real proud of them — in that first game after that first inning, I went over and congratulated them on a great job they did in the top of the first.”
Those runs would be the last for North however, while East was gearing up for an even greater offensive run. By the bottom of the fifth, the Bees took a 7-6 lead off the bat of Lindsey Abel, who launched a two-run homer over the left-center fence. It was part of a 3-3 day for the left-fielder.
East managed 13 hits on the day. Carley Ledsome, Gracie Snyder and Faith Gaines each had two hits, while Abel had three. Marissa Haymond pitched the full seven innings, picking up the win while striking out four in the come-from-behind victory.
“I’ve been trying to get that out of them all year,” Swiger said of his team’s resilience. “I’ve been seeing it a good bit, but tonight everybody got to see it, and it was nice to see.”
The second game dwarfed the first, with each team reaching the 20-run threshold in a game that saw a combined 22 walks and 12 hit-by-pitches.
East batted at the start of each inning in the second half of the double-header, and they showed that the offense was far from cooled off since their first game. Blair Nuzum launched her own home run in the first to score herself and Ledsome and put East up 2-0.
Three runs scored on passed balls or wild pitches, while Adriana Bond hit a sacrifice fly to flip the script from the first game, and give the Bees their own 6-0 first-inning lead.
The game went back and forth from there. North cut the lead to 6-4 by the bottom of the first only for East to extend their advantage to 8-4 in the top of the second.
North tied the game at eight by the end of the second, with an RBI double from Haley Smith starting off the inning, and Adriana Floyd coming in to score on a ground out tying it before inning’s end.
The third was the only quiet inning of the day. In the fourth, both teams scored four runs apiece, and Floyd scored on a passed ball to give North a 13-12 advantage in the bottom of the fifth.
The sixth was the beginning of the end, and the turning point came once again off the bat of Lindsey Abel, who launched her second home run of the day, this one a three-RBI shot that capped off a eight-run inning for East and gave them a 20-13 advantage.
“Real proud of her,” Swiger said of Abel. “It was big. She’s got a good swing, just hasn’t went up there with a lot of confidence lately. It was really nice to see her get two good swings on it.”
North came into the bottom of the seventh trailing 23-15, but worked the plate patiently, and brought in three runs via bases-loaded walks, on run via capitalizing on a passed ball, and two runs on an Ashley Winans base hit.
It was not enough though. The Bees’ eight-run cushion proved too much for North, and a groundout to pitcher Carly Ledsome, who ended up getting the win in Monday’s second game after coming in for Adriana Bond in the third inning, ended the two teams’ nights.
Ledsome and Blair Nuzum both went 5-6 in the evening’s second game, while for the Huskies, Winans, Izzy Brescoach, Haley Smith and Adrianna Heater each had two hits.
No rest for the weary, as East Fairmont travels to Oak Glen Wednesday for the next round of postseason play.
“I know they’re tired, but they played with a lot of confidence tonight,” Swiger said. “They were excited, I’m sure it’s tough for them to play for five and a half hours.”
