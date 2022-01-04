FAIRMONT — After falling behind 17-5 after the first quarter, the East Fairmont Bees (5-2) nearly completed the comeback Tuesday against Robert C. Byrd (5-1), but despite 30 points from Kenley Rogers East fell short in the end, 58-57.
The game did not start out as East would've liked, as the Bees had a tough time finding good shots, and often turned the ball over while searching for shots. Byrd, meanwhile, got several easy baskets under the rim by advancing the ball quickly past East's press.
Byrd's Martina Howe ended the first quarter by draining a three from the left wing as time expired to give the Eagles a 17-5 advantage. It was Howe's second three of the quarter as she ended with nine points.
The gears started turning for East in the second quarter however.
Rogers scored five in the second after scoring one point in the first, Tarayn Myers scored six in the quarter, Jalyn Jenkins scored two and Carly Ledsome converted an and-one layup after intercepting a pass with ninety seconds left in the half to ultimately bring East within 10, trailing 30-21 as both teams went back to the locker rooms.
"We didn't change anything from what we've done all season long, we just played harder," East Fairmont head coach James Beckman said of his team's second quarter. "But we came out flat to start the game. Mentally, I don't think we were ready to compete in the first quarter."
East continued to fight their way back into Tuesday's contest after halftime. Kenly Rogers came out firing on all cylinders, scoring from all over the court, banging in three 3's and making four free throws as the sophomore scored 15 of the team's 17 points in the third.
"Kenly Rogers had a phenomenal game, hats off to that young lady," Beckman said. "She played well. Got in a zone, got back into the rhythm of the game, let the game come to her."
With Rogers' heroics on the offensive end, East also picked up their play on defense, with their press creating turnovers and pressure that it wasn't in the first quarter. The Bees were even playing tight enough to force a five-second violation.
Rogers hit back-to-back-to-back threes, her final long bomb found the net with 40 seconds to play in the third, to bring the deficit to just three points, 39-36. Byrd led 41-38 at the end of the third quarter.
East kept the press up in to the fourth, and forced yet another five-second violation, which the Bees capitalized on with a Halie Lambert three to tie the game at 41 with 6:50 to play.
Two free throws off an offensive rebound from McKenzie Moyer gave East their first lead of the game, 43-41, with six minutes to go.
"They don't quit," Beckman said. "They compete. That's what I talked to them in [the locker room]. They could've easily rolled over in the first quarter when we went down 12. But they battled, they competed, and they clawed their way back into the game."
East's aggression came with a price, and the Bees were in the bonus early in the fourth, and gave RCB some easy points at the line as a result.
Byrd's Avery Childers scored some crucial buckets for the Eagles in the fourth, scoring six points in close to settle her team down as East kept threatening to take the lead again.
Childers finished with 28, wrecking shop in the interior and on the offensive glass for Byrd. An and-one from the junior put the Eagles ahead 48-45 with under four minutes to play after she missed the free throw attempt.
With under a minute to play, Byrd had the ball up 54-49, and East committed a foul, but Childers finally attempted a shot with 30 seconds to play, and East secured the rebound.
Jalyn Jenkins got fouled and made both, bringing the score to 54-51 with 17.5 seconds to go.
The Bees tred their hand at the foul game from there. Byrd's Carleigh Curotz made both her freebies to bring Byrd ahead 56-51, but Rogers would streak down the floor and convert a layup — and get fouled while doing so. After the free throw, the Bees faced a two-point deficit, and needed some misses from the Eagles.
East fouled again with 6.8 seconds to go, and Byrd's Olivia Lowther came up clutch and sunk both her free throws. Rogers got a corner three off and found the bottom of the net, but the clock hit zeroes shortly after the score.
"We won three out of four quarters tonight," Beckman said. "The margin in the first was too deep — we've said all season long, you can't win a game in the first quarter but you can absolutely lose it. We lost this in the first quarter."
Besides Rogers' 30 on 6-10 shooting from deep, Myers finished with eight points, two steals and four rebounds. Lambert and Ledsome each finished with five, Jenkins ended with four, Morgan Cochran had two, Moyer had two to go with three assists and six rebounds, and Kinley Opas had one point, three blocks and three rebounds.
East faces Fairmont Senior next in a tough test at the Fairmont Field House on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.