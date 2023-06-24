FAIRMONT — In an offseason where many a team search for their next few senior leaders to steward the locker room, for the East Fairmont Bees, it is more difficult for those seniors each to find somebody to lead — and not for lack of underclassmen.
Such is the curious case of this Bees basketball team, whose incoming senior class of players has more so resembled a horde advancing through the high school ranks.
“When you have 10 seniors, that’s unusual,” East Fairmont head coach Tyrone Asterino said. “That’s the largest group I’ve had in all my years being here.
“I had nine once or twice, but having a group of 10 — we’re returning 11 kids this year. We lost three seniors, but we’re returning 11. That’s good to have. Then you add some more of our junior group in, and the transition has been good. They know a lot about what we’re doing and what we’re trying to do.”
The Bees are working their way through the summer live period with not only enough seniors to form an entire lineup — which would be impressive enough — but an opposing lineup for the first to play against too.
Maddox Boyers, Hoyt Michael, Drew Moore, Garrett Hullderman, Blake Hunt, Rockett Nichols, Greyson Stewart, Avery Brown, Ian Crookshanks and Jackson Crouso were all juniors on the team last year.
The Bees’ herd of elder statesmen hardly came from nowhere. The group has worked their way up the ladder from middle school through this, their upcoming final year of high school, as a unit. Having a team’s worth of players alongside each other through the years of competition has certainly bred familiarity.
“We’ve all been playing together since we were in fourth, fifth grade,” Crouso said. “We know each other very well, we know what we do well, and we know our weaknesses. We’re able to play to our strengths and that gives us an edge.”
“I’d say being able to play for so long together, we’ve really gotten to understand each other’s strengths and weaknesses,” Boyers said. “And more than that we understand how to play to our strengths. We know what each of us can do, and we trust the rest to everyone else.”
With age and experience come physical improvements, as the difference between the group is 15-year old freshmen to 18-year old seniors has been stark, especially for someone like presumptive starting point guard Maddox Boyers.
“Our kids have worked hard,” Asterino said. “Maddox Boyers has put on about 12 to 15 pounds of muscle since last year. That’s a lot in an offseason. He’s worked hard in the weight room, he’s watched his diet, he’s done some very specific things that have helped him and he’s strong.
“That’s going to help him be able to get to the rim as a point guard, and be able to defend stronger point guards. It’s impressive what Maddox has done and I’m really proud of how hard he’s worked.”
East finished last season 22-4, making it to regionals before bowing out to Elkins in a 58-55 thriller. With the bulk of the Bees’ forces gaining another year of training, the group hopes to build off last year — and each other.
“I think that’s a great thing we have — everybody can play,” Boyers said. “Practices are always fun whenever we’re playing against each other, everyone’s always getting better.”
There is an obvious question that comes with the territory of having so much of a team peaking at the same time — where does the playing time go?
It’s a good problem to have, but only if each player is satisfied with the answer. For the Bees, their 2024 logjam has instead been able to stack itself up with little regard for individual ego.
“They’ve been very unselfish, they don’t care about their minutes, they don’t care about their points,” Asterino said. “We just said it at the end of our practice today — if you asked me what the greatest characteristic that makes my 10 senior kids different, I would say that they’re all 10 very unselfish players [...] They want to build off of what we did last year because we do have such a big nucleus of kids coming back.”
“Our chemistry is really good, which is a big help knowing what everyone can do,” Moore said. “And it’s to the point where we share the ball really well and we’re not selfish.”
The Bees used a variety of starting lineups last year — sometimes Boyers in the starting five, sometimes Moore. Sometimes Stewart, sometimes Crookshanks. With the team intact aside from the departure of first team all-stater Evan Parr, the interchangeability of the Bees should remain.
“I’m going to say this honestly — there may be people on the outside who think differently — the seven players that we rotated through, any of them could’ve started, but it never created any kind of problems,” Asterino said. “They all understand their role, and if they’re in the starting lineup, they understand why they’re in there. They also know that if they’re the guy coming off the bench, they still have to maintain the level of play that we’re playing to when they go in.”
Knowing the method to the machine can help players deal with fluid roles, and for East, they understand that who is out there to start the game is less a product of who they are than who their opponent is.
“We didn’t have five starters last year, we rotated seven kids,” Asterino said. “Basically, it depended on who we were playing against as to what lineup we played. I’m going to be honest, we lost Evan [Parr], but we’re still going to be a six-man rotation as to who will start. There’s just not a whole lot of difference between them.
“Depending on the type of team that we’re playing — if they’re big or small, press or don’t press, whatever, then we’re going to adjust our lineup to give ourselves the best opportunity to be successful.”
If there is one thing that comes with maturity, and with being a part of a team for a long stretch, it is that winning becomes more and more of a priority. With a formidable assortment of seniors, East is single-minded and united in that cause.
“They’re good kids — sometimes too good,” Asterino said. “It’s fun to work with them because they love basketball. They play other sports, but when it’s basketball season they’re able to come together and play hard. Those are good things.”
