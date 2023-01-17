FAIRMONT — Though basketball is played five against five, in the first quarter against Buckhannon-Upshur, it appeared as if the East Fairmont Bees had 10 players flying around on defense.
The Bees used a frenetic defense to translate to easy offense out of the gates Tuesday, getting out to a 25-7 lead after the first quarter against the Bucs en route to a wire-to-wire 74-45 victory.
The Bees forced seven turnovers in the first quarter, four coming via steals that quickly led to fast break layups the other way. Defensive pressure led to easy baskets, and in the half court, making the extra pass led to open 3-pointers.
East went 4-5 from 3-point range in the first quarter, making 10-15 field goal attempts overall, eight assisted.
For their effort on defense, Buckhannon-Upshur only made two field goals in the first quarter, and burned three timeouts to try to stem the Bees’ momentum — to no avail.
“Defensively, we had some things that we wanted to try to use, and we did,” East Fairmont head coach Tyrone Asterino said. “We thought we could start fast, and having eight assists on 10 field goals, making them use three timeouts in the first quarter — I think our effectiveness in the first quarter set the tone for the game.”
East Fairmont’s Evan Parr led the team with 18 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Blake Hunt scored 14, and Drew Moore finished with 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals on 5/8 shooting.
Good shooting was contagious across East’s roster. As a team, the Bees shot 50.8% from the floor, while holding the Bucs to 37.7% shooting.
The Bees finished with 17 assists to 11 turnovers, while forcing Buckhannon-Upshur into 20 turnovers on the game.
East led 45-12 at halftime and 58-32 after three quarters.
For the rest of East’s scoring, Greyson Stewart finished with 10 points and three rebounds, Jackson Crouso finished with nine points and three rebounds, Maddox Boyers scored six points with four assists, Rockett Nichols finished with three, and Cole VanGilder scored two.
Buckhannon-Upshur’s Nathaniel Ringer scored 11 for the Bucs, while the pair of Ian Strader and Jaden Westfall each scored seven.
Coming off an overtime win against Lincoln, which Asterino called “not a good performance,” the Bees coach liked how his team responded Tuesday.
“It’s called a good week of practice,” Asterino said. “Intensity picked up in practice and we did some things to try to make our kids understand what we do on the practice court carries over into games. They did a good job of listening to that and buying into that, and it translated.”
With a week between the Lincoln game and Tuesday’s match against Buckahnnon-Upshur, East hopes to be prepared for the important games to come.
“We haven’t played since a week ago,” Asterino said. “We had a break there that helped us get into the gym and work on some stuff. We’re in a nice stretch of games with some pretty good teams coming up on our schedule. It’s good to get back to some basic stuff, keep working, keep repping. Intensity in practice was better.”
