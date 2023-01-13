FAIRMONT — In front of the high school’s student body, the East Fairmont Classic kicked off Friday at noon, with the host school East Fairmont Bees earning a convincing 70-52 win over the Brooke Bruins.
The Bees’ Kenly Rogers put in a game-high 24 points, while the Bruins’ Ava Bolen scored 21.
After taking a 7-5 lead early on, the Bees never looked back, ripping off a 13-1 run and leading the rest of the game. East led 21-8 after the first.
Rogers started off the game hot, scoring 10 points in the first quarter.
“High motor kid, doesn’t matter what quarter it is,” East Fairmont coach James Beckman said. “She’s in the mindset right now where she’s ready to play before the tip. She’s the catalyst of what we do, so it was good to see her get hers.”
Aggressive play landed both sides in foul trouble — six fouls apiece on both teams by first quarter’s end had the Bees and the Bruins in the bonus in the second.
Brooke shot 5-7 from the line in the second, while East leveraged the early foul trouble to 11 of 12 foul shooting in the period.
The Bees led 41-23 at halftime.
Rogers led East with three assists in addition to her 24 points. The junior also nabbed four steals. Morgan Cochran joined Rogers in double figures with 12 points, six rebounds, an assist and two steals.
Kailee Haymond scored nine, Jalyn Jenkins scored eight, McKenzie Moyer and Tarayn Myers both scored four, Brooklyn Shupe scored three and blocked two shots, and Kyleigh Fridley scored two points, grabbed four rebounds and recorded a game-high four steals. Emma Moore and Sarah Ramage also added two apiece.
The Bees’ calling card of full-court pressure and traps played into the win and the early advantage East enjoyed. Brooke committed seven turnovers in the first quarter, and East Fairmont recorded 17 steals as a team.
“That’s the style we play,” Beckman said. “That’s our identity, that’s what we work on. Kids like playing like that, and we just get better every day playing with our system.”
Against a Bruins team with plenty of height, centered around the 6-foot-1 Bolen, East recorded 31 rebounds, 13 of which were offensive.
“The size with this team, especially Bolen No. 44 — we knew from playing her a couple years ago up there at Brooke, she’s well-coached, she’s been working in the offseason, strong post player,” Beckman said. “With her size it was going to be a mismatch for us. It was a collective, there were guards doubling down, our post did a great job working to limit her touches.”
East Fairmont is back in action in the East Fairmont Classic tomorrow, facing Sissonville tomorrow at 3:15 as part of a five-game slate at East Fairmont High.
