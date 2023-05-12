FAIRMONT — The East Fairmont Bees rose to the occasion Friday, putting together big plays under bright lights in a 4-3 extra-innings win over county rival Fairmont Senior in the sectional semifinals.
Tied 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Polar Bears got runners on first and second with one out. Cam Peschl singled to left and Logan Canfield drew a full-count walk.
East Fairmont made the first of what would be multiple impact plays on defense then, shortstop Connor Tingler fielded a ground ball up the middle, touching second and drilling a throw to first to turn the double play by himself and end the inning.
The Bees carried the momentum into the top of the eighth, Carter McNight and Carter Brown on third and second after two walks and a sacrifice bunt by Joey Alvaro. Up walked senior Conner Graffius to the plate.
“I had a 2-0 count, I pretty much knew I was going to get a fastball and I was just trying to put it in play,” Graffius said. “That’s really it, I was just trying to get a bat on a ball.”
Graffius did make contact, lifting a single to left field and scoring McNight, who’d pinch-run for first baseman Danny Raddish. After being locked in a tie since the end of the second inning, East led once more.
The Bees had to seal the deal on defense, Brody Bledsoe coming out for his second inning of work on the mound for the bottom of the eighth. His first batter flew out to center, a play that required a diving catch by Ian Graffius. His second batter flew out to left, a play that required a catch at a dead spring by Joey Alvaro.
Fairmont Senior’s Matt Howvalt hammered a double to left center, making a big play of his own to keep hope alive for the Polar Bears, but the end came on the next batter, a routine ground ball to second capping off the win for the Bees.
“I’ll tell you what, that’s a heck of a high school baseball game, both ends,” East Fairmont Head coach Joe Price said. “Hats off to [Fairmont Senior], they played their tails off. Proud as heck of our guys, they did what they needed to do in a clutch situation. Excellent pitching performance all-around, all three guys came in, threw strikes, got out. Our outfield in that last inning closing ground and making some plays, just couldn’t be prouder of these guys.
“Our coaching staff is extremely proud of these young men for all the hard work they put in.”
In a contest that had the atmosphere appropriate for a night that would end one team’s season, the Bees held nothing back in the win, evidenced by the strong defensive plays in the seventh and eighth innings.
“These guys understand that this is win-or-go-home, and they’re laying it out on the line, they’re giving it 100%, and they’re going after everything as best they can,” Price said. “They showed you right there, it’s a great group of young men led by these seniors.”
“That could’ve been my last ever high school game,” Graffius said. “I just want to keep going [...] I didn’t want tonight to be my last game.”
East Fairmont now hits the road for a rematch with Oak Glen on Saturday, who beat the Bees 4-0 earlier in the week. East will have to beat the Golden Bears twice, as Oak Glen is still without a loss in sectionals.
Fairmont Senior struck first Friday, Hayden Jones singling to right to score Gunner Riley, but the Polar Bears left the bases loaded to end the inning.
East did plenty of damage in their second go-round, scoring three runs in the second inning. Alvaro walked to lead the inning off and Ian Graffius later brought him home with a single to center. Jake Vincent managed to bunt safely for a hit, a play that drove in Conner Graffius from third. Finally, a fielder’s choice off the bat of Owen Music brought home Vincent.
Just as quickly, the game was tied. The Polar Bears loaded up the bases once again, and Logan Canfield didn’t let the effort go unnoticed, pushing a single to right-center that scored Tyler Veltri and Riley to tie the game 3-3.
After the makings of a high-voltage offensive game through the first two innings, neither team would work another run across until the eighth.
Hayden Jones pitched seven innings for Fairmont Senior. Trevor Bigelow took the loss Friday, and Brayden Gorby pitched one inning. Brody Bledsoe picked up the win for the Bees, working his way through the seventh and eighth innings. Owen Music started the day for East, going 5.2 innings. Tristan Boone also pitched 0.1 innings.
EAST FAIRMONT BEES
Owen Music: 1-4 RBI, SB
Connor Tingler: 0-4
Danny Raddish: 0-3 BB
Carter Brown: 1-3 BB
Joey Alvaro: 0-2 BB, R, SACBUNT
Conner Graffius: 1-2 2BB, R, RBI, 2SB
Ian Graffius: 1-4 RBI, SB
Jake Vincent: 1-4 R, RBI
Brody Bledsoe: 1-3
Carter McNight: R
FAIRMONT SENIOR POLAR BEARS
Gunner Riley: 1-3 2R, SB
Cam Peschl: 1-3 HBP, SB
Hayden Jones: 1-3 RBI, BB
Logan Canfield: 1-3 BB, 2RBI
Trevor Bigelow: 0-3 BB
Brody Whitehair: 0-4
Dom Barrone: 0-4
Matt Howvalt: 1-3 2B
Blake Straight: 0-1
Tyler Veltri: 0-3 BB, R
