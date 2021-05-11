PLEASANT VALLEY — For just about anyone else, it would have been a career outing, a once-in-a-lifetime type of showing.
For East Fairmont senior Cole Peschl, though, it wasn’t even his best performance in the past five days.
Peschl, the Bees’ ultra-competitive ace, absolutely dominated from the mound Tuesday against visiting Grafton as he surrendered a mere two hits, no earned runs, and no walks, all while tallying a preposterous 17 strikeouts in an 11-1 East Fairmont run-rule victory.
And yet, Tuesday’s game still couldn’t quite match what Peschl had done just five days earlier on Thursday in his previous start when he pitched an 18-strikeout, no-hit masterpiece in a 10-0 shutout win over Liberty.
“I don’t think I’ve ever put (together) 18- and 17-strikeout games,” Peschl said with a laugh. “This summer I had a couple of nice games, but I don’t think anything like (that).
“It’s been really fun these past couple of games.”
Peschl’s two-game stretch, in which he’s recorded a whopping 35 Ks, is assuredly broaching a mark somewhere in the East Fairmont record books. But, for the here and now, it will have to simply stand as the ultimate case of a pitcher finding the zone, one that encompasses both personal nirvana, and, perhaps more importantly to Peschl, a couple of Ws for the Bees in the win-loss column where they’re now 6-7 on the season.
“I’ve always prided myself on my mentality. I just hate to lose, and I always just bring that mentality everyday,” Peschl said. “I don’t want to lose and I just go as hard as I can everyday and hope my guys do the same.”
In addition to his work on the mound Tuesday versus Grafton (0-9), Peschl was also the Bees’ catalyst at the plate, as he went 3-for-4 with three doubles, three runs scored, and a sacrifice fly RBI.
“I was just looking for my pitch sitting on the fastball,” Peschl said, “and when I got it, I just jumped on it.”
Along with Peschl’s three hits, the Bees also got a hit apiece from Will Sarsfield, Carter Brown, Ian Crookshanks, Connor Tingler and Traijon Cather. Tingler’s knock — a double to left center field — resulted in a team-best two RBIs, while Sarsfield and Cather each delivered RBI singles.
Grafton No. 9 hitter Isaiah Vanscoy recorded both of the Bearcats’ hits, as he blooped singles in each of the third and sixth innings.
But outside of Vanscoy, the Bearcats were stuck between bamboozled and mortified as they attempted to grapple with Peschl’s stuff from the hill. All game long, he zinged fastballs right past them and maneuvered sliders right around them, racking up a flurry of strikes and corresponding Ks, both frontwards and backwards.
“My slider’s been biting pretty hard recently and the fastball is doing its job, too,” said Peschl, who had four separate innings in which he tallied all three outs via Ks, including one frame — the fifth — where he actually recorded four strikeouts after a throwing error by Sarsfield allowed a Grafton runner to reach safely.
“Once I get in this (zone), I don’t want to come out of it. I just want to stay in there.”
Peschl’s banner day, though, actually started a bit rocky in the top of the first, as Grafton’s No. 2 hitter, Dustin Keener, reached on a throwing error and then Peschl plunked No. 3 hitter Tanner Moats to give the Bearcats a pair of base runners. But Peschl responded in scintillating fashion, as he immediately put down Grafton’s No. 4 and 5 hitters on strikes to get out of the inning clean.
After East Fairmont put up two runs in the frame’s bottom half on an RBI single by Sarsfield and then a scored run by Sarsfield on a wild pitch, Peschl mowed through the side in the top of the second, going 1-2-3 with three strikeouts. Vanscoy spoiled any ambitions of a second straight no hitter for Peschl in the third with a leadoff single, and he also then ruined the shutout bid when he reached home on an EFHS throwing error for the unearned run.
Peschl, however, got out of the frame without any further damage, and he then ticked off a 1-2-3 fourth and the aforementioned four-strikeout fifth in succession, with a second Vanscoy single acting as the lone blip on the radar over the two innings.
Finally, in the sixth, Peschl put the final punctuation marks on his second straight bout of full-fledged dominance, as he reeled off one final 1-2-3 inning of strikeouts for Nos. 15, 16 and 17.
