FAIRMONT — The East Fairmont Bees shot a hearty 60% from the field Saturday at home against the Scott Skyhawks, a figure that helped the Bees hold off a 34-point performance from Scott senior Reece Carden to prevail 77-60.
East's Evan Parr had an impressive performance of his own against the Skyhawks, recording 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting, seven rebounds, three assists, seven steals, and a block for a Bees team that is 2-0 and looking to make some noise.
"Great win, big opponent," Parr said. "Glad we could get this win and maybe put us on the map. We're looking to go to Charleston and make a run, make sure our team gets what we deserve because we've worked hard."
Parr went 5-5 in the first half, one of many Bees who enjoyed fabulous shooting nights. East Fairmont shot 16-22 in the first half (73%) and 27-45 on the game. East led 39-26 at half.
"I did think in the first half we shot the ball well from the floor, both two's and three's," East Fairmont head coach Tyrone Asterino said. "Second half, a little helter-skelter and we didn't quite shoot it as well in the second.
"When we're able to make shots and when we execute offensively, we're pretty good. When I say that; those are two things that have to happen, because if we don't shoot well and we don't execute, that's something that's going to deter us from getting wins. When we nail those two factors, that's big."
The high shooting percentage was a direct result of high-percentage looks East got off of lighting-quick ball movement — passes from the high post to underneath or out to the corners, passes up the court that broke Scott's press and yielded layups, and speedy ball reversals.
East had 18 assists in the game, led by Ian Crookshanks' six.
"We moved the ball around," Parr said. "Me and Jackson [Crouso], at times we know we need to get a bucket at points, but moving the ball around is our best offense, playing how we've always played — together."
Parr's 20 paced the team, followed by Greyson Stewart with 19, Blake Hunt with 12 (three rebounds, three assists), Drew Moore with 10, and Jackson Crouso with nine (11 rebounds, one block).
Crouso started the game with two back-to-the-basket field goals, and as Scott tried to allot more attention to the Bees' starting center, East responded with a flurry of outside shooting. East put down six 3's Saturday, four of them coming in the first half. Hunt led the team with a trio of triples.
Stewart and Moore, the Bees' second and fourth-leading scorers, both came off the bench Saturday, an encouraging sign for East.
"Crouso and Parr are going to be on the floor, but we have five other kids that on any given night we're going to mix and match lineups," Asterino said. "Tonight it was Greyson playing well, Drew playing well."
East's hot shooting kept them ahead by double figures for much of the game, despite Scott's Reece Carden's 34 points.
"We knew that he was going to score a lot," Parr said. At halftime, we realized what he was doing, and we made some adjustments, players-wise who's on him, or just how we're playing him."
East managed 11 steals on defense and pressured Scott into a string of unforced turnovers. Parr led the way with seven steals. An aggressive defense turned into easy offense Saturday for the Bees —an ingredient that Asterino was pleased to see from his team.
"If you add that factor in along with execution and shooting, if we turn people over, that helps keep us balanced," he said. "And it lets us get out and run because we really can get out and run."
"We know we've got to hustle," Parr said. "We're a team that likes to run and gun and get shots up while making sure we're stopping the other team from getting points."
Rounding out the scoring for East Fairmont, Ian Crookshanks scored four points to go with four rebounds and six assists, while Maddox Boyers scored three points to go with two rebounds and two assists.
The Bees next face Grafton, a sectional opponent, at home on Dec. 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.