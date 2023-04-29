PLEASANT VALLEY — The Hive was abuzz Friday, as four East Fairmont Bees signed to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level, charting the next course for their lives in front of their friends, family, coaches and teammates.
Jessalyn Duckworth
Jessaslyn Duckworth committed to Glenville State University’s acrobatics and tumbling team, having been a cheerleader at East Fairmont for three years.
Duckworth only had eyes for the Pioneers, in large part due to the familial connection. Savannah Duckworth, Jessalyn’s older sister, signed with Glenville State’s acro and tumbling team as well.
“I’m following in my sister’s footsteps,” Duckworth said. “She recently signed last year, in April I think.”
Cheerleading experience has often been a foundation for many acro and tumbling athletes going from high school to college, and it is a challenge Duckworth is excited to pursue.
“I’ve always wanted to be a cheerleader when I was older. Acro’s different, but it’s something new to try and something that’ll be fun to experience,” Duckworth said.
Duckworth said she plans to major in criminal justice at Glenville State.
Vaughn Frederick
Vaughn Frederick signed with Waynesburg University football, completing a recruitment process where Frederick was swayed by his future school’s similarities to his present one — and not just in their insectoid mascots.
“I took a visit up there recently, I spoke to their coaches about what they’re looking for in their program,” Frederick said. “Coach [Cornelius] Coleman and coach [Sam] London, they really sold it to me, some of the values they share are similar to coach [Shane] Eakle’s. It seems like overall they want to build character and that’s kind of what I’m there for.”
Frederick said he also considered Marietta and Alderson-Broaddus.
Frederick started his senior season on the shelf due to injury, as the senior ruptured his Achilles tendon last spring during the track season.
Despite doctors telling him there would be no way he’d be able to play football in the fall, Frederick beat the odds and played in the back-end of the Bees’ season, one that was hugely successful, with East making it to the state playoffs for the fourth time in the school’s history.
Frederick’s time and triumphs at East Fairmont will stick with him in his new home with the Yellow Jackets.
“Ultimately, it’s all about the people,” Frederick said. “People like Will Sarsfield and coach Eakle, they’ve been extremely good leaders for me and made me the person and player I am today.”
Now fully healthy, Frederick is excited to get back in the swing of things, with a more normal offseason of practice in front of him.
“Very blessed for that, I’m very thankful for all the breaks I kind of caught along the way, and hard work got me to where I was. I cant’ be thankful enough,” Frederick said.
Frederick said he plans to major in physical therapy, a field he became interested in during his own rehab from his Achilles injury.
Connor Tingler
Connor Tingler signed on with Fairmont State University, joining their baseball program in a move that kept the two-way star in-town.
“I just really wanted to stay close to home,” Tingler said. “I felt really connected with the coaches when I visited, have a great relationship with them. It’s a good program and I felt like it was the right choice for me.”
Fairmont State has a number of local players on their roster, and have an incoming signing class with even more — including Tingler, a big catch who received first team all-conference and all-state honorable mention honors last season.
“I think it’s great to keep a lot of the local guys, there’s a lot of great local players around here,” Tingler said. “It’s great to build relationships with guys like that.”
Tingler said he’d be focusing on exclusively pitching at Fairmont State. The presence of people like pitching coach David Carpenter, himself a former East Fairmont alum who pitched for years in MLB, and head coach Matt Yurish, a standout pitcher at WVU, can only help Tingler’s progression on the mound.
“I’m really excited about that,” Tingler said of working with his new coaches. “I know they were both great pitchers and they’ll be able to teach me a lot, I’m really looking forward to that.”
Tingler said he plans to major in nursing.
Kaytlin Kelley
Kaytlin Kelley committed to Penn State Hazleton, joining the branch campus’ volleyball team after picking between Hazleton and a campus from the University of Pittsburgh.
“It was really between one of Pitt’s campuses and Penn State’s campuses,” Kelley said. “I chose Penn State, and it really came down to academics. I believe Penn State has better academics in the fields I want to go into.”
Kelley said she plans to minor in psychology.
Kelley spent the last three years of her high school career in Fairmont, having moved there for her sophomore year of school. The move coincided with her decision to start playing volleyball.
Kelley rapidly improved, manning the front row and excelling as a middle hitter for the Bees, being named a team captain her senior season.
The future Nitany Lion credited the staff at East Fairmont for putting her on the path to success.
“I learned a lot from the coach we had when I was a sophomore and the coach we have now [Krista Dawson],” Kelley said. “I really came to love the game through the past few years and from the people around me, they really brought out how competitive I am. I love the sport and I love playing with the people around me.”
Kelley said she anticipated sticking along the front row for Penn State Hazleton, but that her new team was considering her for outside hitter instead of middle hitter.
