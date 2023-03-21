FAIRMONT — What started as a pitcher’s duel turned into a race to score the most runs between the North Marion Huskies and East Fairmont Bees.
East Fairmont won Tuesday’s conference matchup 5-4 behind an explosive 5-run two-out rally in the sixth inning.
North led 2-0 going into the bottom of the sixth, but East leapt ahead with a 5-run inning, highlighted by a two-RBI single from Carter Brown that gave East a 4-2 lead at the time. North tried to overcome their newfound deficit in the seventh inning, scoring two in their final frame, but were unable to push across the tying run before running out of outs.
With the win, East Fairmont improves to 3-1. North Marion falls to 0-2.
“It was a good building point for us,” Brown said. “We’re still working to get better though.”
“We’ll enjoy this one today,” East Fairmont head coach Joe Price said. “Our motto is 1-0 today, 0-0 tomorrow. We start fresh every day.”
While the two teams combined for seven runs in bottom of the sixth and top of the seventh, prior to that, the game was dominated by either team’s pitching.
North’s Cole Malnick pitched five innings Tuesday, punching out seven batters, walking five, and allowing two hits and no runs. The 2022 first team all-stater also scored a run and drew a walk at the plate.
East’s Connor Tingler pitched five innings against the Huskies, twirling eight strikeouts, and allowing four hits and four walks, surrendering two runs.
The first damage of the day came in the top of the second, an error on a pickoff attempt sending North’s Brock Martin from first to third.
The next batter, senior Landon Adams, blasted a scorcher past the center fielder all the way to the wall for a triple, and the Huskies led 1-0.
Tingler was able to strike out the next two batters to get out of the inning without yielding any more runs.
A all-state honorable mention last year, Tingler is going to be relied upon his senior year, along with the other Bees seniors of Carter Brown, Conner Graffius, Riley Trotto, Jakob Vincent and Joey Alvaro.
“Connor’s a very good pitcher and he’s made even more strides from last year to this year,” Price said. “He’s gotten into the weight room, he’s going to log a lot of innings for us.”
“We’re going to lean on these seniors, we’ve got good senior leadership and we’re going to lean on them.”
North loaded the bases in the top of the fifth with two walks and a hit-by-pitch, and a soft blooper off the bat of Cullen Hess barely made it out of the infield to center, but dropped and allowed Parker Kincell to score and extend the lead, 2-0.
Again, Tingler managed to work his way out of the jam and keep East within striking distance.
While the Bees couldn’t scratch across anything in the first five frames, the sixth turned out to be all they needed.
Landon Adams relieved Malnick for the bottom of the sixth. A popup and a ground out in the first two batters gave the look of a quick inning, but a single by Tristan Boone was the start of a fruitful stretch for East.
Jakob Vincent followed with a gapper to right center that scored Boone and planted the senior at second base with a double.
Joey Alvaro got a walk, and Connor Tingler poked a single to center field that scored Vincent. A balk sent Tingler to second and Alvaro to third.
With first base open, East three-hole Danny Raddish was intentionally walked to load the bases.
In a big spot, Carter Brown came through with a two-strike looping hit to shallow center, which scored both Alvaro and Tingler. A 2-2 tie was made and it became a 4-2 Bee ballgame after Brown’s big hit.
“Anything to put the ball in play and give us a chance,” Brown said of his two-RBI single. “We have all the confidence in the world. We’ve hit the ball well all year.”
East wasn’t done yet, pinch runner Isaiah Ferrell scored off a Owen Music groundball that got through the middle of the infield for a single.
The outpour ended there for East, ahead 5-2 and heading into the dugout in a much different spot than when they’d left.
“We were getting guys on base pretty much all day today, just couldn’t manufacture any runs early on,” Price said. “Cole Malnick’s a heck of a pitcher, we just left too many guys stranded early on. When we got guys on later in the game, we capitalized, got some balls to fall in and got some runs across the plate. Guys gained some momentum and took advantage of that.”
Music, who pitched a spotless sixth inning, came back out to try and earn the win in the seventh.
With the top of North’s lineup due up, the freshman induced a fly out to start the inning, but a walk and a passed ball put Will Lemasters on second.
Cole Malnick sent a blast to deep center that the East outfielder couldn’t snag on the run. Lemasters scored, Malnick ended up at third, and North trailed by two, 5-3 with one out.
Hess drove in Malnick with an infield single, and the game was in the balance, a one-run difference with one out and a man on first.
Music regathered himself and ended the game for the Bees, two fielders choices finishing the night for East.
Second baseman Joey Alvaro made a sliding stop for the day’s final out, shoveling the ball to second base to end the game.
Music picked up the win for East, while Adams took the loss for North.
“[Tingler] pitched a heck of a game, and then Owen comes in to close it out, does a nice job as a freshman,” Price said.
East next faces Robert C. Byrd in Clarksburg on Thursday. North Marion also hits the road, visiting Buckhannon-Upshur on Thursday.
NORTH MARION
Cole Malnick 5IP, 7K, 5BB, 2H, 0R
Landon Adams 1IP, 2BB, 5H 5ER
Parker Kincell 0-3 BB, R
Will Lemasters 0-2 HBP, BB, R
Cole Malnick 0-3 BB, R
Cullen Hess 2-4 2RBI
Brock Martin 0-2 2BB, R
Landon Adams 2-4 3B, RBI
Captain Weekly 0-3
Rylan Craig 0-2 HBP
Spencer Parrish 1-3
EAST FAIRMONT
Connor Tingler 5IP, 8K, 4BB, 4H, 2ER,
Owen Music 2IP, 1K, 1BB, 1H, 0ER, 2R
Joey Alvaro 0-3 BB, R
Connor Tingler 2-4 RBI, R, SB
Danny Raddish 0-0 4BB
Carter Brown 1-2 2BB 2RBI
Owen Music 1-4 RBI
Conner Graffius 0-4
Ian Graffius 0-3
Tristan Boone 1-3 R
Jakob Vincent 2-3 2B, R, RBI
Isaiah Ferrell R
