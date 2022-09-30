FAIRMONT — The East Fairmont Bees’ first half of the 2022 season has been an exercise in responding.
Responding to tough losses with bounce-back wins, and responding to narrowly missing out on the playoff picture last season with a start to the season that has built up an East team even hungrier for postseason play this time around.
The Bees lost their season opener to North Marion 40-19, in what has turned out to be the most points North has allowed in any game this year, but came back the next week with a decisive 34-14 win over Grafton. East took a 28-14 loss to Class-AAA Hedgesville in a game that was far closer than the final score indicated, but has proceeded to win each of their last two games 42-6 and 28-14 against Braxton County and Preston, respectively.
On a larger scale, East Fairmont has responded to being the first team on the outside looking in to the playoffs last year, to being right in the thick of the 16-team mix in 2022. The Bees sit at 3-2, and are tied with Point Pleasant for 12th place in the most recent WVSSAC Class-AA Football Rankings.
East has gotten steady production throughout their growing roster — with play at running back, wide receiver and on the defensive front-seven going far beyond “steady.”
Under center, junior quarterback Ian Crookshanks has completed 54 of 91 passes for 746 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions. The ascending signal-caller has gotten involved in plenty of designed quarterback runs this year too, totaling 67 rushes for 201 yards and a half-dozen touchdowns.
Out wide, Alex Culp has done nothing but produce at a high level every game of his senior year so far. The star pass-catcher has piled up 329 yards on 17 catches, finding the end zone five times.
The man they call Avery “Downtown” Brown is one of many A-grade nicknames on East’s team this year, and his play has lived up to his name, averaging 15.6 yards per reception on 10 catches, totaling 156 yards. At 6-foot-2, 207 pounds, Brown has been a big body for the Bees to use in the passing game.
Evan Bartholow has picked up 13 catches for 121 yards, while Hoyt Michael has recorded six catches for 56 yards and a score.
Sophomore Dom Fantasia, after showing his potential at points in his freshman year at the varsity level, has taken over as the Bees’ number one back this season, and has rushed 76 times for a more-than-healthy 558 yards and two touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, Fantasia has snagged four passes for 33 yards and two touchdowns.
Fantasia has proven to be one of East’s biggest weapons in a skill room that has plenty of firepower.
Defensively, a trio of seniors in Culp, Evan “Hambone” Helm and Gage Dean have impressed with their play at each level — Culp in the secondary, Helm in the trenches, and Dean at linebacker.
Culp has rivaled his offensive production with his defensive production — 33 tackles, two tackles for loss, a pick-six and a forced fumble. Helm has picked up right where he left off last season, with 17.5 tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks. Dean has tied Culp for the team lead in tackles with 33, along with registering four tackles for loss, a pick-six and two forced fumbles.
Senior cornerback Nick O’Dell has also snagged a pick for East, while sophomore lineman Camden Bonner has contributed 15 tackles and three tackles for loss.
With playmakers all over the defense, East has played best when their defense has been ‘on’ — and it has been in their last two games, both wins, where the Bees have allowed an average of 10 points per game.
East Fairmont has the opportunity to put together a good stretch going forward. The Bees have a bye week tonight, and can take some extra time to prepare for a road game against Philip Barbour (3-2), a team they put up 64 points against last year. After the Colts, East faces Liberty (2-2), Berkeley Springs (0-5) and Lewis County (2-2).
Riding a pair of wins and a wave of momentum, East has an opportunity to turn in an even stronger second half of the 2022 season.
