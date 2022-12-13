FAIRMONT — Eight Bees got into the assists column while 11 got in the scoring column in a 72-38 victory over the Grafton Bearcats on Tuesday.
East set the tone early against the Bearcats, turning Grafton over and turning defense into offense with quick passing off steals.
The Bees’ Jackson Crouso laid out East’s formula on defense after the game.
“It comes from practice and playing fast in practice, and also playing smart,” Crouso said. “We’ve got smart guards — Evan’s really crafty with using his hands, tipping balls and getting steals. Blake and Maddox and Drew all do a good job of reading passing lanes when Evan’s pressuring the ball. That’s really what helps it.”
The Bees’ pressure yielded high-percentage shots at the rim, and East shot 9-15 in the first quarter to jump out to a 24-9 lead.
East had another ingredient in their potent opening act — dump the ball down to Crouso when they did initiate their half-court offense. Crouso showed off power and finesse with a drop-step and an up-and-under with his back to the basket in the first quarter as part of a deliberate strategy for the Bees.
“It’s a good thing to be able to establish him early,” East Fairmont head coach Tyrone Asterino said. “We had some things in some areas of the floor that we wanted to attack and we were able to do that early. Then we let our defense help us offensively a lot early too.”
Crouso scored nine points in the first quarter and finished with 13, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Crouso was one of eight Bees to record an assist in Tuesday’s game, with Evan Parr, Blake Hunt and Drew Moore each with three. In all, the Bees made 17 assists on 28 makes.
The Bees played with a purpose in wracking up their assists, turning and looking for a pass up the court off every rebound and turnover Tuesday.
“That’s something that they do really well as a group, they share the basketball well,” Asterino said. “When you share the basketball you’re going to get quick, easy scores most of the time, and I thought we did that. Eight guys with at least one assists, that’s outstanding.”
Three players made up all of Grafton’s scoring against the Bees — JT Veltri with 19, Jacob Maier with 15, and Harrison Maier with four.
East Fairmont held Grafton’s offensive attack back with their unrelenting pressure and traps, and with Crouso meeting most every shot attempt around the rim whenever the Bearcats did beat the press.
Crouso did not snag a block in the game — East Fairmont totaled three blocks, one each from Parr, Moore and Rockett Nichols — but his impact was nonetheless felt.
“It’s just about trying to alter as many shots as possible,” Crouso said. “As a big man it’s my job to contest shots and if you tip them, even better.”
East led 44-20 at halftime, and 58-27 after three quarters.
In a generous offensive night for East, 11 players scored, led by Blake Hunt, who scored 15 points while shooting 6-9 from the field, while also nabbing two steals and three assists.
Parr (11 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals), Greyson Stewart (11 points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal) and Crouso joined Hunt in double figures.
“It shows that we’re a very well-rounded team,” Crouso said of his squad’s scoring efforts. You can’t dial in on one person, because someone else is going to beat you up.”
Drew Moore finished with six points to go with three assists and four steals. Maddox Boyers scored four points and dished two assists. Nichols and Avery “Downtown” Brown each scored three, while Carter Brown and Cole Vangilder each scored two.
East Fairmont next faces Riverside on the road on Friday.
