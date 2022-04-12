FAIRMONT — The East Fairmont Bees took some lumps in their first game back after four cancellations. With all their games last week rained out, East finally hit the field once more Monday against the Lewis County Minutemaids.
Lewis County jumped out to a 10-0 lead midway through the second inning and pounded the Bees for 15 runs in the fifth to come away with a 28-6 victory.
The Minutemaid’s Macey Franklin picked up the win in relief, pitching the last 2.2 innings of Monday’s five-frame affair, surrendering six hits, watching four runs come across — three earned — and striking out three. Aleigha Snyder started the game for Lewis County, giving up one earned run, two total runs and two hits while striking out four across the first 2.1 innings of play.
East’s Carley Ledsome pitched the first 1.1 innings, and the final inning as well, with Adriana Bond’s 2.2 innings sandwiched in-between. Both pitchers issued seven walks and surrendered a home run in a game the Bees will have to rally from when they travel to Philip Barbour on Tuesday.
“The girls showed some fight,” East Fairmont head coach Steve Swiger said. “It seems like whenever I gave them a hit-and-run sign, their eyes got real big, and we swung away. That’s what you saw when we scored four runs there. It’s tough to try to keep them motivated when they see the score like that.
“But I do like seeing some fight in them. If I’ve got to give them a hit-and-run signal every time they come up I’ll give it to them, just to make them swing.”
Ledsome worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the first, only giving up one run on a bases-loaded walk.
The second inning was trouble for the Bees, as the first five batters got a hit before East finally recorded an out on a fielder’s choice at the plate. By then the score was 3-0 Minutemaids, and a single to right from Courtney Hartley scored two more straight after.
Bond stepped in for Ledsome after that, but two walks and two singles kept the bases loaded and bloated the Lewis County lead to 8-0. A sac fly and wild pitch brought in two more runs before a strikeout from Bond ended the inning.
In the second and third, East showed signs of scrapping back into the ball game.
Faith Gaines singled to start the second, and a Victoria Snyder shot to center got by the center fielder, and put Bees on second and third. Kameryn Smock managed to send a fly ball out to left and bring in Gaines before the innings’ end to put East on the board, 10-1.
The Minutemaids were repelled in their turn to bat, with two singles in five batters yielding no runs and bringing East back to the plate.
The Bees got their leadoff on base for the second inning in a row with an Isabella Vincent single to right. Ledsome smoked a hard ground ball past third to put runners on first and second. Blair Nuzum took the baton and sent a high fly deep to center, and the runners had to hold up and wait to see if the towering shot would be caught.
It finally came down just behind the pursuing center fielder, but since the runners were frozen until that point, the play ended up as an RBI single, with Vincent coming around to score and Ledsome advancing to second.
A fielder’s choice got Lewis County one out at second, and when Ledsome tried to capitalize and try for home in the commotion, she was thrown out for an unfortunate double play.
Just as East seemed to be deflated, Faith Gaines brought the Bees back to life with a two-run bomb over the right field fence that brought East within six, 10-4.
That would be it for Snyder on the mound, as Franklin came in and struck out the first batter she saw to end the inning.
Lewis County’s Abby Hartley answered with a two-run blast of her own in the top of the fourth, and a RBI single by Adisson Heath scored another for the Minutemaids in the frame and brought the lead to nine, 13-4.
The fifth inning was debilitating for the Bees. Six walks, two errors, two hit-by-pitches, two passed balls, and nine hits — including a grand slam by Courtney Hartley — equated to 15 runs in the inning, and put Lewis County up 28-4.
East still fought back on offense, with a hit-by-pitch and single to right field setting up another Blair Nuzum RBI infield hit. Hayle King likewise brought in a run on an infield single, but after a runner was caught stealing and a pop out, the game ended after five innings.
Lewis County continues their tour of Marion County, traveling to North Marion on Tuesday. East Fairmont travels to Philip Barbour on Tuesday.
Lewis County Minutemaids
Abby Hartley: 2-5 3R 6RBI 1BB 1HR
Courtney Boggs: 0-2 4R 1RBI 1BB
Ashley Crook: 1-1 2RBI
Macey Franklin: 1-2 4R 2RBI 4BB
Adisson Heath: 1-3 2R 2RBI
Courtney Hartley: 4-5 3R 7RBI 1BB 1HR
Faith Heater: 2-2 2R 2RBI 4BB
Brooklyn Golden: 0-4 2R 1RBI 1BB
Mackenzie Gregory: 4-6 4R 2RBI
Brooke Butcher: 1-2 2R 1RBI 1BB
Rhey Yokum: 1-2 2R 1RBI 1BB
Macey Franklin: 2.2IP 6H 3ER 3SO 0BB
Aleigha Snyder: 2.1IP 2H 1ER 4SO 0BB
East Fairmont Bees
Carly Ledsome: 2-3
Blair Nuzum: 2-3 1R 2RBI
Hayle King: 1-3 1R 1RBI
Faith Gaines: 2-2 2R 2RBI 1HR
Ansley Atha: 0-1
Marisa Delbrook: 0-2
Victoria Snyder: 1-2
Kameryn Smock: 0-1
Adriana Bond: 0-2
Isabella Vincent: 1-1 2R
Carley Ledsome: 2.1IP 14ER 7BB
Adriana Bond: 2.2IP 10ER 2SO 7BB
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.