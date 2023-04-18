PLEASANT VALLEY — The East Fairmont Bees defeated the Grafton Bearcats 16-7 on Tuesday, propelled by an eight-run second inning which flipped a deficit into a big lead for the Bees.
East’s Joey Alvaro picked up the win starting Tuesday’s game, rebounding from allowing two runs in the first inning to the Bearcats.
Grafton took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-out rally that saw Austin Mayle knock an RBI single to score Issac Lough, and Isaiah Vanscoy send a double to left center that in turn scored Mayle. Alvaro struck out two in the frame.
East Fairmont got one run back in the bottom of the first, Owen Music scored from second after a Carter Brown line-out to short. Music was in danger of falling prey to a double-play after he found himself away from second base following the lineout, but the throw to the bag was off-line, soaring into the outfield and allowing Music to wheel around third and to the plate.
The Bees seized momentum on defense through the arm of catcher Conner Graffius, who threw out a would-be base stealer at second for the final out of the inning.
East Fairmont entered the bottom of the second down two, and exited up six. East scored eight runs in the frame, with four hits, three walks and a hit-by-pitch powering the inning. Connor Tingler, Danny Raddish, Carter Brown, Conner Graffius and Tanner Mayfield each tallied RBIs for East in the second. Raddish blasted the only extra-base hit of the inning, a double to right center.
Ahead 9-3 after one, East cruised to a 16-7 victory, and now rest at 10-9 on the season, with a road date against the winless Weir Red Riders set for Wednesday. Grafton moves to 6-9 and next play Lincoln on Thursday.
