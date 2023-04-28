FAIRMONT — For Ashlyn Bennington, her athletics career is coming around “full circle.”
The Fairmont Senior swimmer committed to Fairmont State University on Thursday, keeping her in the same waters that she grew up swimming in.
“I began my swimming career at Fairmont State, and it means so much to me that I’ll be beginning my college career there as well,” Bennington said.
Bennington has been swimming at Fairmont State, in one respect, since she was very young, using the university’s facilities as part of the Fairmont Area Swim Team, and using it over the past four years as part of Fairmont Senior’s swim team. Now she’ll be swimming at Fairmont State in an official capacity, and the familiarity stands to benefit Bennington.
“It’s helped out a lot,” Bennington, who plans to major in biology and focus on environmental science and ecology, said. “It makes me feel a lot more comfortable there, it makes me feel like it’s home. I’m so used to it, I’m familiar with the pool, meets aren’t so nerve-racking having them there.”
“She’s been there for four years and earlier on in her club team years she swam there when she was first beginning,” Fairmont Senior head coach Rob Clevenger said. “It’s kind of a full circle for her career. I think that, it will aid her transition as she goes to the next level, to have that familiarity in her surroundings, the people that are there, the coaches who have been around for awhile.”
Fairmont State is coached by Sabrina Buhagiar, who was an assistant coach for the Falcons prior to taking over as head coach. Bennington, who also considered West Virginia Wesleyan, Wheeling University, and Bethany College, said Buhagiar stood out to her.
“They were definitely one of the my top choices just because I respect coach Sabrina so much and the team she’s built,” Bennington said. “I’ve seen that they’ve worked really hard and it’s paid off for them. They’re really involved in the community and I’m really excited to be a part of that.”
Bennington said she anticipates swimming distance freestyle events, and that she may also swim the 100 and 200 meter backstroke. The senior’s versatility is a strength which her current coaching staff appreciates.
“Her willingness to step up for the team, to do whatever was needed, swim whatever events we needed her to,” Clevenger said of Bennington’s impact on the Polar Bears. “She’s such a well-rounded swimmer that she was able to do just about anything we asked her to. And as a leader, she was able to mentor the kids coming into the program as well.”
Bennington’s best memories as a Polar Bear came during regionals, staying in hotels and eating dinner with her teammates. The Polar Bear swim star said her time at Fairmont Senior has prepared her for the next step.
“I’ve had to work very hard,” Bennington said. “I’ve had to build a lot of connections with my team, I’ve had a lot of rough practices, but it’s prepared me for what college has to offer and how tough it’s going to be with double practices and things like that. Also, balancing my classes, Fairmont Senior has shown me I can balance that as well.”
