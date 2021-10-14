PHILLIPI — Phillip Barbour High was the site of the Big 10 Cross-Country Conference Championship Thursday, with almost 200 men and women competing for the gold.
Out of 10 competing teams, East Fairmont High came away with perhaps the best day of any school, with their boys team finishing first by a rather wide margin, and their girls team placing third.
The boys’ team score of 42 was less than half of the number two team’s score — Buckhannon-Uphur’s 86 — as the entire Bees squad finished in the Top 13.
“They did very well,” East Fairmont head coach Ken Hibbs said. “Obviously, five in the Top 13. Drew [Moore]’s been a little sick but he toughed it out and ran for us today. The fact that all five of them were so close together, it’s just what we were trying to do.”
Moore was the highest finisher for East on Thursday. The sophomore placed fifth while running a 18:50.76, even as he was a bit under the weather.
“I did pretty good,” Moore said. “I was feeling confident throughout the race.”
“I was feeling a little more tired throughout the race, so I just had to push through and finish.”
With the first 11 runners comprising the All-Conference first team, and the next 10 comprising the second team, every Bee that ran Thursday — Moore, Nathaniel Stuck, Charlie Hullderman, Blake Hunt, and Joshua McPherson — was counted among the all-conference teams.
The girls finished third with a team score of 110. Marissa Haymond was the fastest Bee amongst East’s runners, coming in 11th and making the first team all-conference Thursday. Sophia Schnore made the all-conference second team.
After East’s impressive performance, Hibbs was awarded the Big 10 Coach of the Year award.
“We’re very much looking forward to regionals,” said Hibbs, who coaches both teams. “There’s some tough competition. Frankfort, the No. 2 ranked team in the state, is favored to win the region, but we’ll do the best we can.”
Across the river, Fairmont Senior head coach Dayton McVicker made note of East Fairmont’s day as well.
“East Fairmont, have to tip our cap to them, they’ve been running so great these last couple weeks,” McVicker said. “Earlier in the year, we were pretty close to them, but then these last couple weeks they’ve just been on fire. They won easily this week. I think at first we were kind of discouraged because of that, but after looking at the results we realized it’s not that we ran poorly, it’s just that East is running really, really great right now. I think they’ll do great next week.”
McVicker’s Polar Bears performed well in their own right with the boys placing third, while the girls, coached by Mark Offutt, placed seventh.
On the boy’s side, Fairmont Senior’s highest placing runner was Jasper Brown, who finished inside the Top 10, running a 19:18.47 to come in ninth and make the All-Conference first team. Griffin Thomas and Jacob Angelo made the second team All-Conference.
“We were feeling pretty good coming in,” McVicker said. “We’ve had a good three week training block where we were moving in the right direction. This course is really tough, you’re back in the woods, it’s super ruddy and rocky, and with regionals in seven days we had a little bit of a cautious approach. We have five guys who really need to be scoring next Thursday and if we roll an ankle we’re kind of done. But I think we were pretty OK with it.”
The girls team had an average time of 26:04.47. Sophomore Bella Haught made second team All-Conference with a 24:11.58.
North Marion’s own girls team finished fifth, with North’s Taylor Hess placed sixth with a 23:04.00 finish. The sophomore, ranked the No. 7 runner among Class-AA girls, was a big part of the Huskies’ finish.
“Taylor did really good, sixth place,” North Marion head coach Keri Richardson said. “We expected her to be in the Top 10, so we’re glad she was right there. It’s always different when we compete against triple A teams. We knew Preston would be up there and Buckhannon would be up there.”
The boys team placed ninth, lead by sophomore Elijah Frank’s 21:00.32 time. With a lot of youth on both teams, Richardson was pleased overall with the team’s day.
“They did pretty good,” Richardson said. “We were kind of hoping the girls would be up a little higher but we were still out one of our runners due to Lyme disease, so she’s hoping to come back before regionals. But overall, the girls did good. The boys were pretty much where we expected them to be. We were hoping that maybe Elijah Frank could sneak into the 20’s to be on that All-Conference team. He didn’t quite make it, but he’s looking forward to regionals.”
Region I Class-AA, containing North Marion, Fairmont Senior, and East Fairmont, compete next Thursday at West Taylor Elementary School.
Big 10 XC Championship— Boys
East Fairmont— Team Score: 42
Buckhannon-Upshur— Team Score: 86
Fairmont Senior— Team Score: 90
Elkins— Team Score: 108 (Tiebreaker)
Preston— Team Score: 108
Bridgeport— Team Score: 114
Lewis County— Team Score: 192
Phillip Barbour— Team Score: 201
North Marion— Team Score: 202
Robert C. Byrd— Team Score: 261
Non-Scoring Teams: Grafton, Lincoln, Liberty
Big 10 XC Championship— Girls
Buckhannon-Upshur— Team Score: 78
Preston— Team Score: 79
East Fairmont— Team Score: 110
Liberty (Harrison)— Team Score: 114
North Marion— Team Score: 116
Elkins— Team Score: 148
Fairmont Senior— Team Score: 150
Bridgeport— Team Score: 155
Grafton— Team Score: 196
Lincoln— Team Score: 259
Non-Scoring Teams: Phillip Barbour, Robert C. Byrd.
Big 10 All-Conference Teams— Boys
First Team: Charlie Smoak (Elkins), Bailey DeMoss (Bridgeport), Jordan Gillum (Buckhannon-Upshur), Lowell Cerbone (Preston), Drew Moore (East Fairmont), Lucas Anger (Elkins), Nathaniel Stuck (East Fairmont), Charlie Hullderman (East Fairmont), Jasper Brown (Fairmont Senior), Blake Hunt (East Fairmont), Slate Swiger (Lewis County).
Second Team: JT Veltri (Grafton), Joshua McPherson (East Fairmont), Griffin Thomas (Fairmont Senior), Reis Leonard (Buckhannon-Upshur), Damien Rumer (Preston), Jack Waggy (Buckhannon-Upshur), Samuel Backus (Bridgeport), Jacob Angelo (Fairmont Senior), Joseph Goddard (Bridgeport), Tyler Martin (Preston).
Big 10 All-Conference Teams— Girls
First Team: Allie Martin (Preston), Claudia Moore (Robert C. Byrd), Kaitlin Pappas (Bridgeport), Samantha Shreve (Bridgeport), Aliya Todd (Liberty (Harrison)), Taylor Hess (North Marion), Destiny Berryman (Liberty (Harrison)), Mia Sappey (Buckhannon-Upshur), Emily Viani (Grafton), Hallie Simmons (Preston), Marissa Haymond (East Fairmont).
Second Team: Cianna Mckenna (Robert C. Byrd), Megan Mitchell (Phillip Barbour), Sara Lowe (Liberty (Harrison)), Sophia Schnore (East Fairmont), Miah Reger (Buckhannon-Upshur), Samantha Sproul (Elkins), Phaedra Payne (Phillip Barbour), Bella Haught (Fairmont Senior), Jessica Williams (Buckhannon-Upshur), Addie Elliott (North Marion).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.