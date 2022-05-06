FAIRMONT — The Big 10 Tournament brought the conference Track and Field teams to Grafton High , with each of the Marion County schools fairing well amid their conference competition.
For the boys side, Buckhannon Upshur took first place, with 122 points through 16 scored events. Fairmont Senior, East Fairmont, and North Marion each placed inside the top five, with Fairmont Senior taking third place with 62 points, East Fairmont taking fourth with 50, and North Marion finishing at fifth with 40 points.
As for the girls, North Marion cracked the top of the list in dominant fashion, scoring 109 points to take first place. Fairmont Senior finished at fourth with 70 points, and East Fairmont finished 11th with six points.
Fairmont senior won both the boys and girls 4x100 relay as the boys teams of Jaden Moore, Germaine Lewis, Trey Longwell and Landon Tasker, and the girls team of Paytyn Neal, Madison Awbrey, Marin Parker and Gracie Lamb each took home the gold.
North Marion 4x200 girls relay team of Trinity Hine, Cierra Parker, Rylee Delovich and Abby Masters took first place for the Huskies.
Individually, North Marion’s Abby Masters placed first in the 100 and 200 meter, and her teammate Rylee Delovich won the 100 meter hurdle.
Fairmont Senior fared well in the high jump, with Nate Flower topping the competition in the boys high jump, and Meredith Maier finishing first in the girls high jump. Gracie Lamb also took home the gold for Fairmont Senior in the girls shot put.
For East Fairmont, Dakota Dammeyer place first in the boy’s shot put.
