FAIRMONT — Six runs in the fourth inning gave Fairmont Senior the push they needed to end their intra-conference game against the North Marion Huskies in five innings, winning 11-3 Thursday at Mary Lou Retton Park.
Macy Riggs came up with the play of the game in the fourth, sending a towering shot over the fence that scored three. A sacrifice fly from Sadie Rundle, a double by Liz Murphy, and a run that came in via an error accounted for the other three runs.
To that point, the game was close, tied at 1-1 before Murphy’s double started things off.
“Through three innings, it was a one-run game,” Fairmont Senior head coach John Murphy said. “Then we went small, bunt, move runners, and then with runners in scoring position, that Macy Riggs blast, I don’t even think the netting got it, it was way out of here. It swung the momentum.”
Freshman Michaela Edigi pitched the entire five innings, striking out six batters and allowing three runs on eight hits.
“Makayla Edigi, she’s as tough as woodpecker lips,” Murphy said. “For a freshman pitcher to come in and work inside-outside, fast curve, screw, changeup that you’d swing at twice. They never got a balance with her.”
North’s Haley Smith led the Huskies offense with two hits and an RBI. Brooke Toothman also recorded an RBI and a run. Isabella Brescoach was on the mound for the Huskies Thursday, and struck out three.
For the Bears, Riggs totaled three RBIs on the day, a number matched by Rundle. Murphy, Audrey Tobesman, and Mikayla Hose also drove in runs.
