FAIRMONT — In his 1984 book "Weaver on Strategy," Earl Weaver said the key to winning baseball games was "pitching, fundamentals, and three-run homers."
The East Fairmont Bees checked all those boxes Friday against the Berkeley Springs Indians and added a grand slam on top, just for good measure.
Sophomore Danny Raddish belted a bases-loaded homer in the bottom of the second, and junior Connor Tingler swatted a three-run blast in the bottom of the third to push East by the Indians 15-3 in five innings.
Tingler went 2-2 at the plate with a home run and a walk, and did equally as well on the mound — spinning nine strikeouts in a pitching effort that saw the Bees pitcher throw a no-hit shutout through 3.1 innings of work. After allowing three runs in the fourth, Clay Hershberger came in to finish the game off in the fifth, registering a strikeout of his own.
"Connor was around the strike zone all day today," East Fairmont head coach Joe Price said. "The last three games he's been on. We played very good defense behind him, [Conner Graffius] caught an excellent game back there. When these guys are all on the same page, it's pretty special to watch."
Each of the Bees' starting nine got on base at least once Friday. Tingler, Kaynan Coleman, and Carter Brown all had multi-hit games, with Coleman and Brown each finishing with an RBI and two runs scored.
East drew five walks, laid down two sac-bunts, and got a sac-fly from Conner Graffius in a day where the Bees kept up a disciplined approach at the plate.
"Team-wise, I thought we all had good, quality at-bats today," Price said. "And that's what we keep track of — we had about 27 quality at-bats today, very impressed with that."
Tingler struck out three batters in the top of the first inning, and the Bees got two runs across in the bottom of the first — Clay Hershberger made his way to third after hitting a single, taking an extra base after a throwing error from the outfield, and swiping a bag, then came home off a wild pitch. Later in the inning, Coleman hit a ground ball into a double-play, but did bring home Austin Vincent from third.
Tingler retired the side in the top of the second. East leapt out to a 10-0 lead by the end of the frame. A Jakob Vincent double to the right-center gap scored Tristan Boone, and a throwing error on a sacrifice bunt by Austin Vincent brought home Hoyt Michael. With Vincent, Graffius, and Hershberger aboard, Raddish stepped up to the plate and in one crack of the bat, the Bees lead was doubled, from 4-0 to 8-0.
"Danny has hit his stride here," Price said. "He started off the season on fire, he hit a little lull there for a couple games, and he's back on track hitting line-drives. When Danny hits line-drives to the right-center gap, hitting balls on the outer half, we know he's back on track. He got a ball middle-in today, and put a good swing on it."
"I'm seeing it well out of the pitcher's hand right now," said Raddish, who's grand slam was his third home run of the year. "Tracking the ball to the bat."
Graffius' sac-fly scored Coleman later in the inning, and Carter Brown got in for a run on a passed ball before the inning's end.
Tingler retired the side again to start the third, dishing out four K's and inducing two ground-outs in the second and third as part of a dominant showing.
"It's always a good thing when you throw strikes consistently," Tingler said. "I'm not worried about putting the ball in play — the guys behind me can make plays, and you get results like that."
Coleman mashed a ground-rule double that scored Austin Vincent, and Brown added to East's lead with an RBI single the very next at-bat. With Coleman and Brown on first and third, Tingler stepped up to the plate and got a lot of air under a ball.
Did Tingler think he had a homer off the bat?
"I didn't," he said. "I really thought it was a double, but I looked over and I saw [the dugout] running out."
Tingler's blast, his first long-ball of the year, gave East a more than comfortable 15-0 lead.
Tingler hit a batter to start the fourth, struck out the next man he saw, and walked the third. A triple to right from Tyler Barney broke up the no-hitter and the shutout, and Berkeley was on the board 2-0. Later, with runners on the corners, Berkeley's Chance Swink tried for second, and after the catcher had tried to throw out the runner, the man on third came home, making the score 15-3.
A fly-out and final strikeout ended the inning and Tingler's day.
After a quiet bottom of the fourth, Hershberger needed four batters to get three outs and end the game.
East plays at their home field Saturday for a double-header against Sissonville and Huntington.
East Fairmont Bees
Clay Hershberger: 1-2 BB, 2R, SB
Austin Vincent: 1-2 2B, RBI, 3R, SB
Danny Radish: 1-2 BB, HR(3), 4RBI, 2R,
Kaynan Coleman: 2-3 2B, RBI, 2R
Carter Brown: 3-3 2B, RBI, 2R
Connor Tingler: 2-2 BB, HR(1), 3RBI, R
Conner Graffius: 0-1 BB, RBI
Joey Alvaro: 0-1 BB
Jakob Vincent: 1-2 2B, RBI, R
Brayden Swecker: 0-1
Remingten Pourbaix: 0-1
Hoyt Michael: 1-1 R
Tanner Mayfield: 0-1
Tristan Boone: PR R
Connor Tingler: 4 IP, 1H, 4BB, 3ER, 9K
Clay Hershberger: 1 IP, 0H, 1BB, 0ER, 1K
Berkeley Springs Indians
Evan Thompson: 0-3
Reagan Johnson: 0-2 BB
Cole Oursler: 0-1 2HBP, R
Chase Stotler: 0-1 BB
Garrett Stotler: 0-2 BB, R
Tyler Barney: 1-2 3B, RBI, R
Chance Swink: 0-1 HBP, SB
Albanese Riley: 0-1 BB
Gavin Barkley: 0-2
