FAIRMONT — The West Virginia Black Bears and Rich Baseball Operations announced Thursday that Leighann Sainato has been named general manager of the West Virginia Black Bears. In her sixth year with the Black Bears organization, Sainato becomes just the second GM in Black Bears history.
Sainato becomes the first woman general manager in the MLB Draft League and in the history of Rich Baseball Operations — comprised of the Black Bears, the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons and the Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals. There are currently seven female GMs in Minor League Baseball’s 120-team player development system.
Rich Baseball Operations has also promoted Craig McIntosh to Black Bears Director of Ballpark and Team Operations.
The Black Bears finished last season with a 30-19-6 record, and were managed by Jedd Gyorko. The Black Bears return to Monongalia County Ballpark for the 2022 Home Opener on Tuesday, June 7 against the Frederick Keys at 7:05 p.m.
