RACHEL — After 10 anemic innings of play Tuesday night in the opening round of sectionals between the No. 2 North Marion Huskies and No. 3 East Fairmont Bees, it took one swing from East’s Brody Bledsoe to inject some offense into the marathon of a contest which the Huskies couldn’t match.
Hitting from the bottom of the order, Bledsoe blasted a two-out double to right center, barely evading the diving glove of North center fielder Parker Kincell, to score both Conner Graffius from second and Jake Vincent from first. The double, Tuesday’s lone extra-base hit, turned a 1-1 tie into a 3-1 lead that East held on to, Owen Music taking North down in-order to end the game after 10 innings.
Bledsoe went 2-2 on the day, the only player from either side to record a multi-hit effort.
There were only six hits to go around across 10 full innings, pitchers controlled play for most of the afternoon and evening. East’s Connor Tingler twirled a gem to open his postseason, going 7.2 innings, striking out nine, affording two hits and four walks which amounted to a single run.
The Bees’ Music came on in relief and performed similarly well, pitching the final 2.1 innings, striking out three while allowing no hits, walks or runs in earning the win.
North’s staff were no slouches either on their home field. Will Lemasters started the game for the Huskies, going 3.1 innings, allowing one run on one hit and seven walks, striking out five. Cole Malnick entered onto the mound in the fourth inning and inherited a one-out, men-on-the-corners jam, but struck out the first two batters he saw to get North Marion out of the innings.
Malnick took the loss Tuesday. All-in-all the senior pitched 6.2 innings, surrendering two runs on three hits and four walks, and striking out 10 batters.
While Tuesday treated onlookers to little contact, with 15 total walks and 27 strikeouts, either team did manage to scrape across one run apiece before Bledsoe’s decisive double. Both came in the third inning.
East Fairmont loaded the bases with walks to Bledsoe, Music and Danny Raddish, and a single up the middle by Carter Brown brought home Bledsoe. Lemasters was able to limit the damage though, striking out the next batter before inducing a fly out to right.
North tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the third, Logan Payton pinch-running for Gavyn Owens who drew a walk to open the inning, and working his way to third after a sac bunt and single by Brock Martin.
With two outs, Tingler was called for a balk, and Payton was able to trot in to tie the game. It would take seven innings until another player from either side crossed the plate.
After Oak Glen’s 8-5 win over Fairmont Senior in the other half of Tuesday’s sectional action, East Fairmont will play the Golden Bears in the winner’s bracket, while North Marion and Weir will fight it out in a win-or-go-home situation in the loser’s bracket. Both games are set for Wednesday. Fairmont Senior will play the winner of the Huskies and Red Riders' encounter on Thursday.
EAST FAIRMONT BEES
Owen Music: 1-4 BB, HBP
Connor Tingler: 0-4 SACBUNT
Danny Raddish: 0-4 IBB
Carter Brown: 1-4 BB, RBI
Joey Alvaro: 0-4 SACBUNT
Conner Graffius: 0-4 BB, R
Ian Graffius: 0-4 BB
Jake Vincent: 0-2 3BB, R, SB
Brody Bledsoe: 2-2 2B. 2BB, R, 2RBI
Connor Tingler: 7.2IP, 2H, 4BB, 9K, 1R, 1ER
Owen Music (W): 2.1IP, 0H, 0BB, 3K, 0R, 0ER
NORTH MARION HUSKIES
Parker Kincell: 0-4 SACBUNT
Brock Martin: 1-5
Cole Malnick: 1-4 BB
Landon Adams: 0-3 BB
Will Lemasters: 0-1 BB, HBP, SACBUNT
Collin Hess: 0-4
Spencer Parrish: 0-3 BB
Rylan Craig: 0-4
Gavyn Owens: 0-3 BB
Logan Payton: R
Will Lemasters: 3.1IP, 1H, 7BB, 5K, 1R, 1ER
Cole Malnick: 6.2IP, 3H, 4BB, 10K, 2R, 2ER
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.