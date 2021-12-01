FAIRMONT — The Marion County Blue Sharks captured their U9 division crown at the Mountain State Cup on Saturday, Nov. 13 and Sunday, Nov. 14. The Blue Sharks bested Pike County United to take the title in the Charleston-based event that hosted over 100 teams ranging from U8 to U19.
The Blue Sharks were coached by John Ramsey along with Nathan McVicker, Clay Corwin, Drew Pomeroy and Sherald Hill.
The championship-winning team was composed of Andrew Corwin, Jericho Frye, Beau Hill, Carter Long, Christian Makon, Clark McVicker, Landon Musgrave, Luke Musgrave, Arkham Neel, Mason Pomeroy, Jonathan Ramsey, Maverick Ramsey, Mason Sell, and Ermias Woldemikael.
Playing three games, the Blue Sharks won all three, including a 7-1 victory in the deciding contest against Pike County United.
The Mountain State Cup, formerly known as the Friends of Coal Cup, is played at the Shawnee Sports Complex in Charleston. The event brings together teams from multiple states in one of the biggest youth tournaments in the area.
