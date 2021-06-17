FAIRMONT— Fairmont Senior’s Jonas Branch was named the 2020-2021 Gatorade West Virginia Boys Soccer Player of the Year this past weekend after a prolific individual season capped off by a Class-A-AA state championship.
Branch said he learned about his accolade in unceremonious fashion.
“It was like 8:00 a.m. my phone was blowing up,” Branch said during a press conference at Fairmont Senior Wednesday. “I was thinking “What’s happening?” I went and checked my email, and [Head Coach Darrin Paul] sent me the player of the year information, and it said I’d won. I was just in shock when I found out, it’s pretty amazing.”
Fairmont Senior has achieved impressive success from its athletic program, but prior to Branch, the Polar Bears had not seen a Gatorade Player of the Year from its boys soccer team. Though Branch is the first of his kind, he gave credit to players of the past, pointing to that oft-spoken academic pedigree of FSHS.
“It’s just amazing, because no one else has ever done it in the past,” Branch said. “I don’t want to get too cocky or anything, I think some other players that came me before definitely deserved it as much as I did.”
With his achievement, Branch is now in the running for the Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year award to be announced later this month. Branch described his being named among the 50 contestants “an honor.”
Branch scored 30 goals and recorded 32 assists in his senior season — the latter being second in the nation — and will continue his athletic career at West Virginia Wesleyan College this fall. Coach Paul reminisced about his star players’ college-level performance against Charleston Catholic in the state championship.
“Those were division one shots,” Paul said, sitting beside Branch Wednesday. “And the fact that he has that ability to go and play college soccer, I think it’s going to show the sky is the limit for him — he’s going to continue to work and really make Fairmont Senior proud.”
In addition to his athletic accomplishments, Branch graduates from Fairmont Senior a member of the National Honors Society, academics being an aspect of his career with the Polar Bears that Paul appreciates.
“He does it in the classroom, and he puts forward the same effort in the classroom that he does on the field,” Paul said. “He’s practicing and lifting and working out and working on his craft, and at the same time he’s then got to go home and work on school. The fact that he’s doing both and is able to maintain such a high standard is a great attribute for him, and is a good example for the younger kids.”
With a remarkable year behind him and ample opportunity ahead, on Wednesday, in the library of Fairmont Senior, Branch reflected on his historic present, with one word coming to mind.
“It’s so amazing,” Branch said. “Because not many people get to experience this, and me getting to experience it is one of the most amazing things of my life. It’s pretty amazing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.