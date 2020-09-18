FAIRMONT — It had been nearly three years to the day since Fairmont Senior High had last lost a regular season football game, that came in controversial fashion Sept. 22, 2017, at University.
On Thursday, however, Bridgeport ensured there would be no doubt over its monumental defeat of the Polar Bears on 12th Street as they bullied Fairmont Senior for 358 rushing yards en route to a 44-33 victory.
The Indians trailed 20-14 early in the second quarter after a 60-yard punt return touchdown by Fairmont Senior’s Germaine Lewis, but from that point forward, Bridgeport took control of the game both ways, outscoring the Polar Bears 30-6 until FSHS added a touchdown in the final seconds.
Bridgeport owned the line of scrimmage both ways, but the Indians’ defense also slowed Fairmont Senior’s spread passing attack. The Indians held Fairmont Senior star quarterback Gage Michael to 16-of-29 for 210 yards through the air, but more impressively, limited him to just three rushing yards on 13 total attempts. Michael was also sacked four times.
Bridgeport, meanwhile, got a team-high 150 rushing yards and two touchdowns from quarterback Cam Cole. Cole also threw a 22-yard touchdown pass.
Hayden Moore also went over 100 rushing yards with 102 yards and two TDs, while John Love added 75 rush yards and a TD.
