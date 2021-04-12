FAIRMONT — A new dawn to a new season in a new home wasn't quite enough to trigger a new level for Fairmont Senior softball on Monday, as the Lady Polar Bears suffered an 18-5 run-rule defeat to Bridgeport in six innings to open the 2021 season.
"We're a work in progress," said Fairmont Senior coach John Murphy. "A lot of freshman saw their first action, and a lot of sophomores saw their first time on a high school softball field, and it was quite an adjustment for them. But the way this compacted season is, there's no time to lick your wounds. We're getting on the bus and going to Lewis County tomorrow, and I think we play four games this week and five games next week."
The game was the first for Fairmont Senior and Bridgeport since the 2019 season after last year's campaign was cancelled due to COVID-19, but Monday also marked the Polar Bears' first-ever game at its new home field at Mary Lou Retton Park.
"The lights just came on Wednesday and that was a big move forward," said Murphy, whose Polar Bears now sit at 0-1, "but we're still meshing, I believe."
"We've been working a lot of rust off for the past month and a half," said Bridgeport coach Stephen Howard, whose Indians started the season 1-0, "and we're still knocking rust off. It's going to be a work in progress."
Howard's and Murphy's points concerning the need for ironing out rough patches, consider the main catalyst behind Bridgeport's victory may have been simply avoiding mistakes rather than producing highlights, as the Indians scored their 18 runs on just six total hits. Bridgeport, instead, racked up 20 drawn walks and reached base another four times by either error or a missed out on a fielder's choice.
"We just told (our girls) to be smart and make the pitcher pitch to them," Howard said. "It was just about being smart in the box as always, and they've been pretty smart so far this year in practice."
While the Indians finished the game with just six hits, eight players scored at least one run and eight players tallied at least one RBI. Every member of Bridgeport's order recorded at least one run scored or an RBI.
Senior outfield Makenzie Earp led the way out of the No. 7 hole, as she went 2-for-3 at the plate with four total RBIs, including a two-RBI double in the top of the sixth that was the gateway for a ridiculous 11-run inning by the Indians. Freshman catcher Jacey Laxton, sophomore utility player Rachel Mason, and pitcher Johnna Hull each added two more RBIs, and each member of the trio also recorded singles on the day.
Hull also picked up the win in the circle as she pitched all six innings and allowed five runs on 10 hits.
"Johnna, she pitched a great one," Howard said. "She pitched a great game, she really did. She was hitting her spots today and she really didn't miss many. She stayed composed and that's what we ask of our pitchers is to stay composed."
Fairmont Senior, meanwhile, got big gains at the plate from pitcher Liz Murphy, shortstop Mikayla Shepherd, and outfielder Libby McDougal, with the trio combining for eight of the Polar Bears' 10 hits and four RBIs. Murphy and Shepherd each recorded a team-best three hits in four at-bats, while Murphy knocked in a team-high three RBIs, including a two-run homer to right field in the bottom of the first that cut Bridgeport's early lead to just 3-2.
"She's worked and worked and I wish you'd talk to (assistant coach) Matt (Shepherd) about that, because she's my daughter," Coach Murphy said with a laugh. "Obviously, I'm her worst critic and her biggest fan, but she does not get her talent from me in the least nor her mother, it is all hard work."
Murphy also smacked an RBI double down the left field line in the bottom of the third to knot the game at 3-3, but Bridgeport fired right back with four runs in the top of the fourth to regain a 7-4 advantage. Fairmont got a run back in the bottom of the fifth, but the Polar Bears' bats couldn't muster any further damage, especially with Bridgeport's Maci Cook casting a net over seemingly all of center field, as the junior displayed her range on multiple occasions with impressive snags.
"She was all over the place," Howard said. "She's got a pretty wide range — she's got a great glove and she can cover some ground."
Then in the very next frame in the top of the sixth, the Indians busted things wide open with three hits and a deluge of walks to pile on 11 runs and bring the 10-run rule into play in the inning's bottom half.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.