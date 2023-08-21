FAIRMONT – A tale of heroics by one person to lead a team to victory after falling behind, Fairmont Senior’s boys soccer team on Monday defeated Trinity Christian 2-1 thanks to two second-half goals by senior and team co-captain Grant Broadhurst.
“[Broadhurst] is one of the best forwards in the state,” Fairmont Senior Head Coach Darrin Paul said. “He’s got good speed. He’s got a great shot. If we get him in space, he’s always a threat to score.”
Coming out of the half down 1-0, Broadhurst scored his first goal with 29:34 left in the second half to tie the game. He later scored his second goal with 3:04 remaining in the game to give the Polar Bears the win.
While the Polar Bears dominated the second half, the first half belonged to the Warriors. Broadhurst said Fairmont Senior didn’t play its brand of soccer in the first half.
“That first half we had was not our soccer,” Broadhurst said. “We play way better. We’d been coming out slow, and we just had to change that. Just flip the switch and play with intensity and urgency.”
The teams kept it scoreless for most of the first half.
Fairmont Senior had a few opportunities that couldn’t find the back of the net, including a shot just above the goal that bounced off the bottom of the football field goal and onto the back of the net. It appeared to the fans and public address announcer that the Polar Bears scored, shouting “GOAL!” over the speakers until told it was not a goal.
Trinity Christian broke the ice when senior Carmelo Kniska scored with 2:55 left in the first half. The goal against Fairmont Senior hurt worse than normal as starting goalkeeper Will Jones suffered an ankle injury trying to defend it, taking him out of the game.
Down 1-0 and without the starting goalie, Paul delivered a message to the team to be more aggressive on the pitch.
“We had to play more aggressive,” Paul said. “We were playing a little soft. We were letting them take it to us. We were on our front stuff coming in out of the second half.”
Despite the wounds suffered in the first, Fairmont Senior prevailed behind Broadhurst’s two goals to win the game.
“I thought it was a good confidence builder that they came back from adversity,” Paul said. “We lost our starting keeper in the first half, and then down one nothing I thought we came out and played really, really well in the second half.”
For Broadhurst, when the moment came to score the game-winning goal, he kept his mind on what he learned in practice to finish the play and get the ball in the net.
“You got to take the whole game out of it,” Broadhurst said. “Like every other shot at practice, just put the ball in the net. You can’t see it from a game perspective, you got to see it from a rep perspective, just kicking it in. If you miss, you just get right back, recycle your run and go again.”
While Broadhurst scored the goals, Paul recognized it took a team effort to win the game. The coach praised senior Caleb Young and junior Cam Peschl for setting up Broadhurst for the goals and sophomore Cormac Greene for stepping up as the backup goalkeeper.
“I thought Young and [Peschl] did a good job of getting the ball to [Broadhurst], working the ball from outside in,” Paul said. “I got confidence in Greene. He just needs more reps. If he does that, then we have to adjust a little bit, defense will have to step up, but I think we’ll still have a good chance.”
Fairmont Senior hosts Woodrow Wilson for its next game on Thursday, Aug. 24. Playing to a 0-0 tie last season, the Polar Bears look to get the edge on the AAA opponent.
