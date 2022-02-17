FAIRMONT — After scoring more soccer goals than anyone in the history of Fairmont Senior High, Bubby Towns is set to start from scratch at the next level of competition.
Towns officially signed with the Radford Highlanders soccer program on Wednesday, signaling the next chapter for the Polar Bears' most prolific scorer.
The effects that COVID had on high school sports was still felt in Towns' case, but the United Soccer Coaches player of the year was still able to find a place that felt like home.
"COVID made recruiting a lot harder," Towns said. "The choices were a lot more limited, and the moment I stepped on campus I really just felt the brotherly vibe. Coach took me around and introduced me to all the guys on the team and it just felt like the right vibe. I felt it was the right choice."
"Bubby is one of the best players to ever wear a Polar Bear uniform," Fairmont Senior head coach Darrin Paul said. "I'm glad he got the opportunity. Even with COVID and everything, his talent showed just how well he can play the game, and he definitely can play at the collegiate level. I'm glad he's got the opportunity."
The right choice came just in the nick of time, as while Towns had different offers, his final choice didn't come into the picture until the eleventh hour.
"It was actually pretty late in the process," Towns said. "I'd say it was actually just a few weeks ago whenever they started talking to me, talking to my coach. They loved everything about it and it went pretty fast, offered me pretty quick."
"He got quite a few looks from quite a few college coaches, and it was all about finding the right fit for him," Paul said. "Like I think he expanded on to you guys, that fit is going to be a great fit. He's going to have an opportunity to go in there and earn his spot which is a key thing. It's not too far from home so hopefully we'll be able to get down there and watch him play. I'm very proud of him."
Towns will continue his career in Virginia as a forward for the Highlanders, a role he has plenty of experience and accolades as.
"My play style fits their program really well," Towns said. "Their coaching staff does all the right things. They have a younger coach that can relate to all the younger guys, and the head coach believes in playing younger guys and giving them more minutes so I think that I can come in and make a change."
"They like how I can control the game and keep possession. That's their play style, just keep possession and pick the right moments to attack."
Towns leaves behind a decorated legacy to pursue a new chapter with Radford, where he is leaning towards a major in business or finance. After state championship runs in his sophomore and junior seasons, and three straight playoff tournament appearances overall, Towns has plenty to look back on over his time as a Polar Bear.
"It's a honor and a blessing be able to say I went to Fairmont Senior," Towns said. "I like being the player to take it to the next level, and I want nothing but the best for my teammates that I played with, that are younger than me. I just hope that they also have the opportunity to play in college, I hope that they look up to me in a way, and that they want to achieve the same goal."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.