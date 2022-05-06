FAIRMONT — The stakes were high from the very first pitch Thursday.
The East Fairmont Bees delayed their regular season finale against Parkersburg South in order to finish up a contest against Notre Dame, which had been postponed in the bottom of the sixth inning after heavy rain.
Setting up just as they left off in the bottom of the sixth, East was in a pickle — up 7-4, but with nobody out, and bases loaded.
Clay Hershberger took the mound and got out of it in two batters, without allowing a run to cross the plate.
The Irish opted to try a squeeze play with their first batter of the renewed game, but the bunt attempt didn’t connect, and the runner at third was left high and dry, getting tagged out by catcher Conner Graffius for a deflating first out for Notre Dame.
Hershberger struck out the next man he faced, and induced a grounder to second to escape the inning unscathed.
“I was real proud of the way Clay finished our suspended game there,” East Fairmont head coach Joe Price said. “He was throwing the ball extremely well and he picked up where he left off. I thought he got some bad contact, threw extremely well and we made some defensive plays behind him.”
East tacked on two more runs in the top of the seventh. Conner Tingler seared a shot to the right-center gap for a RBI triple, and Joey Alvaro brought him in with a sacrifice bunt.
Notre Dame got men on the corners with no outs to start the bottom of the seventh. But once again, they couldn’t make much out of their fortuitous positions. The next three batters all went down, two by strikeout and one by fly out. Gene Hutchinson managed to come in from third on a wild pitch, but that was it for the Irish’s short day in Fairmont.
After their 9-5 win against Notre Dame, East stuck around to take on the Parkersburg South Patriots in their final regular season contest.
Hershberger drew the start after closing out the Irish, and picked up right where he left off to start the second game, getting Patriots leadoff hitter Nick Menarchek to fly out to right, and getting some help from his defense later in the inning as the Bees pulled off a 6-4-3 double play to wrap up the top of the first.
The Bees kept their momentum and worked across a run in the bottom of the first. Hershberger drew a walk, and three-hole Danny Raddish was given first base after a balk. Patriots starting pitcher Josh Gribble hit Connor Tingler with a pitch to load the bases, and a passed ball allowed Hershberger to come in from third and get East on the board first.
Even as they broke open the day’s scoring, the Bees did so without actually getting a hit against Gribble. The Patriots’ hurler missed bats and got weak contact all day, vexing the Bees in a six-inning performance in which Gribble allowed just two hits, helping keep East off the scoreboard the rest of the game while Parkersburg South built a lead throughout.
The Patriots put together four innings of run-scoring baseball, never really shelling the Bees but stretching out an eventual 6-1 lead that they wouldn’t relinquish.
Parkersburg South scored two runs in the third, one in the fourth, two more in the fifth and one in the sixth to tally their total.
In the second inning though, Hershberger stayed in great form, striking out two Patriots, both swinging K’s for the senior as he retired the side in a scoreless inning of work.
Gribble responded by retiring the side as well, and in the Patriots’ third swing at things at the plate, they found success. Three straight singles — to right field, then left field, then center field — loaded the bases, and a fielder’s choice from Iain Perry brought home a run to tie the game.
Mason Camp likewise brought in a run while making an out, dribbling a sacrifice grounder to second base. Hershberger got another groundout to get out number three, having kept the ball on the ground and gotten weak contact after getting himself in an early jam.
East’s only other hit from Gribble came in the bottom of the fourth, a single from Kaynan Coleman to right field. The Bees got a man into scoring position in the frame, with runners on first and second with two outs, but Gribble shut the door on the inning with a strikeout.
Gribble seemed to get better as the game went on, striking out the side in his last inning of work, and exhibiting great movement in his repertoire. Gribble ended with eight strikeouts in his six innings.
“It all boils down to us not hitting the way we can in that second game,” Price said. “Hats off to their pitcher, he was around the plate, he changed speeds, he hit his spots. Sometimes you just have to take your hat off to the other pitcher. He did a nice job.
“His pitch sequences were very good. He kept us off balance — hitting is balance and timing, and he upset our balance and timing tonight.”
Menarchek came in to finish out the game in the seventh, and recorded three strikeouts of his own while surrendering one hit, a single from Conner Graffius.
Gribble picked up the win Thursday, while Hershberger took the loss. With the regular season behind them, it’s playoff time for East. They face Fairmont Senior next week.
“I think these guys are tuned up and ready to go,” Price said. “They’re ready to play.”
EAST FAIRMONT BEES
Clay Hershberger: 1-2, BB, R
Carter Brown: 0-3
Daniel Raddish: 0-2
Kaynan Coleman: 1-3
Connor Tingler: 0-2 HBP
Joey Alvaro: 0-3
Austin Vincent: 0-1 HBP
PH-Tristan Boone: 0-1
Conner Graffius: 1-3
Jakob Vincent: 0-3
Clay Hershberger: 3IP, 4H, 2K, 2ER, 0BB
Jakob Vincent: 2.2IP, 4ER, 4H, 1K, 4BB
Tristan Boone: 1.1IP, 2H, 0ER, 0K, 0BB
PARKERSBURG SOUTH PATRIOTS
Nick Menarchek: 1-3 BB, R, RBI
Mason Camp: 1-2 BB, HBP, R, 2RBI
Bentley Kinzer: 0-3 BB
Dylan Holliday: 1-4 2RBI
Cayden Mackey: 2-4 R
Carter Mclain: 0-1 BB
PH-Connor Branham: 0-2
Iain Perry: 3-4 R, RBI
Owen Sikorski: 1-3 BB, 2R
Ty Davis: 1-3
Josh Gribble: 6IP, 2H, 1ER, 8K, 1BB
Nick Manarchek: 1IP, 1H, 0ER, 3K, 0BB
