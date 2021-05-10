FAIRMONT — The rollercoaster ride of what's overall been a positive 2021 season for Fairmont Senior softball took a wayward dip on Monday at Mary Lou Retton Park as the Polar Bears absorbed the brunt of a 13-5 run-rule loss to visiting Robert C. Byrd.
The defeat was Fairmont Senior's fifth loss in the past seven games after a three-game win streak April 24-26, while the victory for Byrd was the Eagles' fifth in its past six games.
"We've had girls sidelined with COVID and haven't been able to practice, and we've finally settled and in where we're starting to hit our stride and come into our own," said RCB coach Mary Mayer. "We're settling in to being comfortable with what we can do."
"It's been a challenge to put this together," said Fairmont Senior coach John Murphy of the Lady Polar Bears' season thus far, which included a 10-day quarantine period two games into the season. "We're trying to make games up and we play every day this week, so the only thing you can do is talk about the mental game and then, truthfully, hitting infield for about 10 minutes before the game starts, that's it. So it's rough with this compacted season, where, with all your days, you have 44 potential days to play — excluding Sundays — to play 32 games. I mean, that's a major league schedule."
Down a few players due to illness, Fairmont Senior (5-7) fell into an early deficit against Robert C. Byrd (7-2) on Monday, as the Eagles stockpiled 10 runs in the first three innings.
"We stress all the time to get at least one run in the first inning — you have to get that momentum for the rest of the game," said Mayer, whose Eagles took a 2-0 lead after the first. "Our bats really came alive tonight, and I think this is the first game where we've actually hit Nos. 1-9."
Byrd finished the game with 11 total hits courtesy of seven different players, and every batter in the lineup Nos. 1-9 reached base at least once either via a hit or a walk. The Eagles' Alvaro sisters, Franchesa and Gina, accounted for the bulk of the team's damage at the plate, as the duo combined to go 5-for-7 with three RBIs, while No. 6 hitter freshman Hope Vernon also delivered a highlight at the plate with a line-drive three-run homer to center field in the top of the third.
Franchesa Alvaro also collected the win in the circle for the Eagles, as she tossed the full five innings and allowed five runs on six hits with five strikeouts versus two walks.
"She threw another good game," Mayer said. "She stayed around the plate and she's going to throw a lot of strikeouts, but we also had a good defense behind her today — we had a couple of plays in the outfield where I really thought we stole base hits."
The Eagles' sparkling performance, both in the box and in the field, shined brightest in the first three innings as they built their 10-0 lead.
Franchesa Alvaro helped her own cause in the circle with her first appearance in the batter's box in the top of the first, as she blasted a two-RBI double to left field to give Byrd a 2-0 lead. One inning later, leadoff hitter Alyssa Dunn knocked an RBI single to make it 3-0, and a Fairmont Senior throwing error on the ensuing fielding attempt also allowed No. 9 hitter Mckenzie Lamm to score one of her two runs on the evening and extend the margin to 4-0.
Vernon then sent her three-run shot screaming over the centerfield fence in the third after a drawn walk by Victoria Anderson and a single by Franchesa Alvaro to start the inning. The surrendered three-run homer and an ensuing walk spelled the end of the day for Fairmont starter Jessica Jenkins in favor of Liz Murphy in relief, but the shake-up did little to quell the Eagles' bats.
An error and walk allowed two more runners to reach and then Dunn ripped a two-RBI single down the first base line to tally her second and third RBIs on the day. An RBI single by Gina Alvaro two batters later ballooned the score to 10-0 as Byrd put the finishing touches on a six-run frame.
"We started slow. We did that this weekend and it's kind of carried on," Coach Murphy said. "We've had to move players around because we have a few players sick. It just seems like if we fix one thing, then something else breaks."
Fairmont Senior staved off a 10-run-rule finish with four runs in the third, but then fell victim to the 8-run-rule after five innings. Mikayla Shepherd continued her strong season with a 2-for-2 showing at the plate with two runs scored to lead the Polar Bears, and Murphy, Chelsa Glover, Libby McDougal, and Macy Riggs each had an RBI-hit, with Murphy's coming in the form of extra bases with an RBI triple to right field in the bottom of the third.
"We can lick our wounds real quick," Coach Murphy said, "and then we head to Clay-Battelle tomorrow."
