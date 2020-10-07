Byrd still leads Big 10; new opponents on tap Marion County schools

FAIRMONT — The unusual nature of high school football during the COVID-19 pandemic has caused some interesting matchups so far this year. And this week continues the trend.
The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears’ brutal 2020 schedule continues as they welcome Class AAA No. 1 Spring Valley.
This is the first-ever meeting between the schools and will be a tall task for Fairmont Senior.
The Timberwolves are riding high after snapping Martinsburg’s 57-game winning streak the last time they took the field. It was the first loss for the Bulldogs since 2015.
This will also be the last Class AAA opponent on the schedule for the Polar Bears.
East Fairmont and North Marion also face tough opponents.
The Bees host Clay County on Thursday at East-West Stadium while North Marion travels to Chapmanville for a Saturday contest.
These are both new opponents for the Bees and Huskies.
If the playoffs started this week seven Big 10 members would make the field according to the newly released West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission’s latest rankings.
Six come from Class AA with Robert C. Byrd leading the way tied for No. 6. North Marion is No. 8, Lewis County (No. 9), Lincoln (No. 11), Elkins (No. 12) and Liberty (No. 15).
Bridgeport is ranked No. 4 in Class AAA.
Let’s take a look at how the conference stacks up against each other.
Robert C. Byrd’s Jeremiah King continues to lead the Big 10 in rushing with 827 yards.
Bridgeport’s Cam Cole moves into second with 745 yards ahead of Liberty’s Raiden Childers (643) and Sayveon Beafore (590).
Fairmont Senior’s Gage Michael rounds out the Top 5 with 455 yards.
King has the most rushing touchdowns with 12, with Cole hot on his heels with nine.
Beafore and Bridgeport’s Hayden Moore both have eight and Michael six.
North Marion is paced by Hunter Kuhn with 307 yards and East Fairmont is led by Will Sarsfield with 201.
RCB’s Xavier Lopez is the first Big 10 player to join the 1,000-yard club.
Lopez leads all passers with 1,199 yards through the air.
The Polar Bear’s Michael has climbed to second after a big game against Winfield.
Michael now has 879 yards, just ahead of North Marion’s Brody Hall with 851.
Lincoln’s David Tate is No. 4 with 497 yards, followed by Grafton’s Blake Moore with 394 yards. East’s Clay Hershberger is just behind with 336 yards.
Lopez has the most touchdown passes with 11 though Michael and Hall are tied with 10 each.
The Flying Eagle’s Bryson Lucas is the Big 10’s top receiver with 26 catches and 483 yards.
He also is tied for the lead in scoring receptions with six. North Marion’s Tariq Miller, who is second in receptions (20) also has six.
Lincoln’s Zach Snyder is third with 13 catches, followed by East Fairmont’s Joel Myers and the Cougars’ Corey Prunty who both have 12.
King and Cameron Clark make it a clean sweep atop the leaderboards for Robert C. Byrd. This is the second-straight week the Flying Eagles have led their Big 10 competitors.
King leads the conference in scoring with 72 points, while Clark leads all kickers with 26.
Liberty’s Beafore is the closest to King with 58 points and Bridgeport’s Cole is just behind with 56.
Cole’s teammate Moore is fourth with 54 points and Elkins’ Dante Ramirez is fifth with 44 points.
North’s Tariq Miller leads all Marion County scorers with 42. Fairmont Senior is paced by Gage Michael with 36 and East is led by Hershberger with 18.
Bridgeport’s Taylor Thomas is second in kicking with 24 points, followed by West’s Nick Scott (12) and North’s Malachi Funkhouser (11).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.