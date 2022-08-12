FAIRMONT — Parkersburg and Wheeling were the final two stops for North Marion and Fairmont Senior high schools this week as the two golf programs finished their business on the Callaway High School Series alongside 22 other West Virginia schools, making up 29 total teams.
The Huskies and Polar Bears played at Parkersburg Country Club on Monday, and Oglebay Resort on Tuesday.
North Marion also played a match on their home course, Green Hills, on Wednesday against Keyser and Frankfort. Fairmont Senior and East Fairmont were supposed to participate in another leg of the Callaway Series at Bel Meadow on Thursday, but the match was cancelled due to rain.
At Parkersburg, Cabell-Midland placed first on the 18-hole, par-73 course, finishing +17 as a team. Winfield placed second, and Linsly placed third.
Fairmont Senior placed 14th, finishing at +48 as a team. Logan Huffman finished +13, Caden Musgrove finished +16, and Landen Barkley finished +19.
North Marion placed 18th, finishing at +56 as a team. Garrett Stanley ended with a +16, Will Lemasters finished at +19, and Spencer Parrish finished at +21.
Parker Vannoy from Parkersburg South did well in his hometown, ending at -1 to earn medalist honors.
Tuesday’s excursion to Oglebay resulted in another first-place finish for Cabell Midland with +14 as a team, and a tie for second at +21 between Linsly and Wheeling Park on the par-71 course.
Fairmont Senior ended up just outside the top 10, putting together a team total of +45. Logan Huffman tied for 14th overall with a +10, Caden Musgrove finished with a +16 total, and Landen Barkley repeated his total with +19.
North Marion finished 19th at Oglebay with +65 as a unit. Will Lemasters ended at +14, Spencer Parrish finished with +20, and Garrett Stanley came in at +31.
Another hometown player took medalist honors, with Wheeling Central’s Justin Doerr finishing at -2 at the end of the day. Cabell Midland’s Taylor Sargent tied for second at +3, and nailed a hole-in-one on hole 15.
North Marion didn’t take much of a break from their road trip before getting back to the greens. The Huskies took first place Wednesday against Keyser and Frankfort at Green Hills. North Marion’s team total of 244 came in under second-place Keyser at 252, and Frankfort at 285.
Will Lemasters shot a 79 to lead the Huskies. Spencer Parrish shot an 82 and Garrett Stanley an 83 to make North’s total.
Keyser’s Drew Matlick shot a 79 as well, while Owen Sweitzer ended at 85 and Noah Broadwater at 88 strokes.
Frankfort’s Bryson Moorhead led the Falcons with an 86.
Fairmont Senior and East Fairmont might have had their third match of the week cancelled, but they will get their next shot at competition at the Fairmont Field Club on Monday.
