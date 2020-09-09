FAIRMONT — Lights turned on across the state Friday as high school football kicked off what was a special and different debut to the 2020 season.
But while most programs returned to the field with gratitude and excitement as they embraced a return to normalcy and the opportunity to compete with teammates, two dozen or so teams were shunned from the Week 1 festivities as COVID-19 rages on.
A handful of counties across the state were victims of the state’s school re-entry metrics map, which bases whether a county can conduct in-person schooling as well as extracurriculars on rolling averages of new COVID-19 cases. Extracurriculars — i.e. football games — throughout the season will hinge on a county’s color-coded standing each Saturday at 8 p.m., with a county’s color-code on Saturday determining the fate of games for the following week.
The Saturday before Week 1 saw Monroe County land in red, axing all football games and practices. Kanawha, Fayette and Logan county schools also had their openers spoiled after being color-coded orange on Saturday, Aug. 29. Mingo County football programs were still reeling from their prior red color code, which prevented county teams from reaching the required 14 practices to start playing official games. Then, of course, on Friday, Monongalia County teams went through a fiasco in real time on the very day their original openers were scheduled that eventually saw their Week 1 games scratched.
Outlier schools, such as Martinsburg and Lincoln, were forced to cancel their openers this past Friday after a confirmed positive COVID-19 test from a person associated with the team. The ripple effects also robbed Fairmont Senior High of the Week 1 fun, as the Polar Bears were scheduled to open against the Cougars.
The Wirt County football program just straight up decided to forfeit its opener rather than travel inside Mon County lines and take on Trinity. And, Lewis County-Braxton County was called off for a non-COVID-related issue as the Eagles didn’t have enough eligible players to dress.
The Saturday night map issue will unfold on a weekly basis, and even outside of that, other possible changes will lurk daily when it comes to the 2020 prep football schedule.
The original schedule for Week 2 has already been uprooted as well based on Saturday night’s map, which also cancelled for good a handful of Week 1 games that has been tentatively rescheduled for Labor Day. In all, Saturday night’s map has already or will cancel or postpone 23 games originally scheduled for this week.
Monongalia, Kanawaha, Fayette, Logan, Mingo and Monroe counties are all still color-coded either red or orange, banning each of those schools from competition for a second straight week. Mercer, Putnam and Wayne counties were also color-coded orange on Saturday night, prompting another swath of cancellations.
Lincoln’s Week 2 game against Grafton also lingers as a possible cancellation as the game is scheduled to be played within the required 14-day quarantine window imposed on the Cougars last week with news of the positive COVID-19 test inside the program. Martinsburg’s quarantine period is up, however, and the Bulldogs are set to put their record win streak on the line against Musselman in Week 2 in one of the state’s premier matchups Friday.
Each of the three Marion County schools are currently in the clear to play this Friday. North Marion (1-0) will host Fairmont Senior in what will serve as the Polar Bears’ 2020 opener, while East Fairmont (0-1) will travel to Robert C. Byrd (1-0).
