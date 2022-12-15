FAIRMONT — In a night with plenty of positives, two career-highs from the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears’ two leading men led the way as the team improved to 2-0 on the season with a 95-38 win over the Lewis County Minutemen on Thursday.
Dobbs put in 28 points, the highest total in the junior’s career thus far, to go with six rebounds, six assists and five steals. Goode pulled down a career-best 19 rebounds paired with 26 points and four assists.
With career-best days from two of his stars, and strong performances up and down his roster, Fairmont Senior head coach David Retton saw some of his team’s sky-high potential Thursday.
“We’ve talked about, with our team, about a ceiling,” Retton said. “I tell them, let’s not put a ceiling on what we can do, how well we can perform. How well we can play defense? How our passing can improve. Those guys had really super games.”
Andre Grant scored 13 points and tallied three rebounds and three assists. Latique Williams scored seven on a perfect 4-for-4 day at the foul line. Connor Gower scored five points and dished four assists. Jaleel Law recorded four rebounds and three assists.
Up 29-12 after the first quarter, the Polar Bears proceeded to allow 12 total points through the next two quarters, pushing their lead to 51-17 at halftime and 80-24 after three.
The Polar Bears shot 59.7% from the field Thursday. Limiting turnovers was a key ingredient in Fairmont Senior’s dominance, with 14 assists to just two turnovers in the first half, and 24 assists to seven turnovers on the game.
“Particularly on the offensive end, in the first half the guys really did a super job,” Retton said. “We don’t coach to the scoreboard, we coach to the performance — a certain level we want to achieve.
“We thought we lacked a certain intensity with our defense in the first half. We really picked that up in the third quarter, I thought our defense in the third quarter was really good and we were able to play a lot of guys who work really hard in practice. Overall a solid performance for our guys.”
Naelyn Chandra scored four points, Julz Butler scored three, Layne Kidd scored four, Trea Cumberledge scored two and Cole Gilmore scored three, all five players had extended runs in the fourth quarter.
The Polar Bears turned Lewis County over continuously in the third quarter, leading to high-percentage looks in transition that sealed the game early for Fairmont Senior. The Polar Bears snagged 10 steals as a team.
“For the most part, particularly in the third quarter, we did a solid job,” Retton said of his team’s defense. “We fouled a lot in the first half, we felt we were late in getting to guys, and we weren’t late in the second half. That’s on the guys, that’s the standard they set and that’s something we wanted to work for and achieve and we did that.”
For Lewis County, Ben Putnam led the Minutemen with 13 points. Tanner Griffith scored 11, Owen Hunt totaled eight, Manny Robinson scored four, and Bryan Zielinski finished with two.
Moving forward into the heart of the regular season, the Polar Bears are focusing on a different kind of fundamentals to drive their success.
“Some of the things that we talk about as a precursor for our guys having success — they really pull for each other, they’re very team-oriented, they want to be good and play well,” Retton said.
“They want to reach a standard and perform at a very high level. When you have that and you’re working towards that consistency, the chances of having [success] is very good.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.