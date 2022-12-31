FAIRMONT — Fifteen high school wrestling teams embarked on an over six-hour odyssey Friday, as representatives from the Big X and Cardinal Conferences — as well as one fill-in from the MSAC — battled it out from the confines of the Fairmont Field House in a Conference Challenge.
From the Big X Conference, Fairmont Senior, East Fairmont, North Marion, Grafton, Preston, Robert C. Byrd, Lincoln, Lewis County, Philip Barbour, Elkins and Liberty participated Friday.
Winfield, Nitro and Sissonville represented the Cardinal Conference for the challenge, and the Ripley Vikings made the trip as a fill-in team.
East Fairmont’s Levi Carpenter enjoyed a special moment at the meet, with a first-period pin against the Liberty Mountaineers to earn his 100th win of his career.
“It feels pretty good. I mean it’s taken me four years to get it, so I’ve been working at it for awhile,” Carpenter, who was last year’s Class-A/AA state runner-up at 113, said.
“It takes a lot. I’ve been wrestling pretty much my whole life, and it’s been a lot of work over these last four years.”
The Bees went 3-2 against five opponents Friday, beating Grafton, Preston and Liberty while falling to Ripley and Sissonville. Carpenter’s milestone was a bright spot for an improving East squad.
“That’s a huge accomplishment for anybody,” East Fairmont head coach Logan Bowman said. “To get 100 wins in wrestling is difficult to do, especially with some kids now that had that shortened COVID year, it’s especially tough for kids who went through that to get 100 wins. For him to be as good as he is for as long as he has been, it’s really something and I’m really happy for him.”
“I think we definitely improved from last week but we’ve still got things we need to work on. We had some of our guys out of the lineup this week, we’re trying to get everybody healed up and back for the meat of our schedule coming up.”
Fairmont Senior’s Kolbie Hamilton notched his 100th career win at the Polar Bears’ previous meet, and tallied five more victories Friday — all pins in the first period. A dominant day for the defending Class-A/AA 138 state champion mirrored a dominant day for the Bears as a whole.
Fairmont Senior went 5-0 against their opponents Friday, blanking two of them and continuing to look dangerous heading into the middle of the season.
“I’m real proud of them,” Fairmont Senior head coach Michael Fortier said. “We had to move some guys around here late, and they stepped up and wrestled their hardest. I can’t complain about their effort. They’ve been wrestling solid all year long and they just seem to be getting just a little bit better every day.”
North Marion lost their first three matches against Robert C. Byrd, Winfield and Nitro.
The Huskies and Bees have a short turnaround until they’re next in action, as East and North Marion will face each other Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Fairmont Senior will travel for the Cameron Tournament on Jan. 7.
