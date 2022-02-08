RACHEL — Two 20-point scorers is usually a recipe for success, and the North Marion Huskies used that recipe Wednesday against the Preston Knights, getting 22 points from Katlyn Carson and 21 points from Olivia Toland in a 76-54 win at home.
North started Wednesday's contest scoring with ease, not missing a two-point field goal until the 4:37 mark of the game, at which point they led 15-2.
After their first miss inside the arc, Olivia Toland answered with their first two makes outside the arc. A pair of 3's from the recent member of the 1,000 point club brought the score to 23-4 with 3:48 to play in the opening quarter.
The scoring spree stopped there however. North was stuck at 23 for the rest of the quarter, and went into second with a 23-8 lead. Toland led the Huskies in the quarter with nine points. She and Carson each had three steals in the frame as well.
"Had some subs in there, we were turning the ball over a little bit, and we just weren't moving the ball like we were early," North Marion head coach Mike Parrish said. "I told them we need to get to where we don't have those spells, we've got to play hard all 32 minutes. I'd say we played good the first four minutes of the first quarter, and had two or three good minutes in the second. We've got to keep on working to get better and play hard all 16 minutes each half."
The scoring drought was snapped after Savannah Walls scored after retrieving her own miss with 6:00 to play in the half. The Huskies looked more committed to getting the ball inside after their shots from deep weren't connecting at a high clip.
"Yeah, well, we missed a bunch in a row so I told them don't shoot anymore for awhile," Parrish said. "Let's work the ball inside."
North rallied to lead 41-19 at the half.
In the third quarter, play on the court picked up in its physicality, and Carson thrived inside, getting to the line and making all 10 of the free throws she attempted in the quarter.
"They were very physical and you just got to battle with them," Carson said. "You've got to match their intensity and even more."
"Katlyn stepped up big tonight," Parrish said. "Played strong like we need her to play, rebounding and offensively. It was good there when we were doing some of that."
North made 20 free throws as a team, capitalizing on their opponent's aggressive play.
"They played physical and we need that," Parrish said. "We need teams that are going to go out and play hard and not let us do whatever we want. It was good to have a team come out and play us hard like that."
With under a minute to play in the third, Carson hit Toland on a back cut for an and-one, and the next possession, Toland repaid Carson by kicking it out to her for a jumper. The sequence made it clear that North's offense had fully recovered from their earlier slump, and showed off the chemistry between the pair on the court. The Huskies led 64-36 going into the fourth.
"There's chemistry between all of us," Carson said. "We've all been playing together since we were young. You've got to have a lot of trust, and we all know where we're going to be."
Carson supplemented her 22 points with 13 rebounds, four assists, three steals and seven blocks. Toland finished with 21, four rebounds, four assists, and five steals. Kennedy Beaty nailed a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth to finish with 14 points and three steals. Emma Freels ended with 10 points, two rebounds, two steals and an assist. Savannah Walls scored four points, grabbed eight rebounds, and added two steals and a block. Dominica Cain had four points and Addie Elliott had one point, six rebounds and three assists.
Preston was led in scoring by Carsynn Sines with a dozen.
North Marion plays their last game of the regular season on the road at Greenbrier East on Feb. 12
