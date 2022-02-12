FAIRMONT — Some late-game heroics were needed Saturday for the North Marion Huskies on the road against the No. 5-ranked team in Class-AAAA, as North's Katlyn Carson delivered a game-winning shot to beat Greenbrier East 75-74.
It was a climactic regular season finale for the Huskies, as North trailed 51-49 coming into the fourth quarter in what had been a tight game all night. Carson's shot with five second remaining capped a 25-point night for the senior and moved North to 19-2 on the year.
Behind Carson, Emma Freels scored 16 for the Huskies, and Kennedy Beaty scored 13. Olivia Toland scored nine points, Savannah Walls had five, Addie Elliott contributed four, and Brooke Markley had three.
For the Greenbrier East Spartans, Daisha Summers paced her team with 18. Brooke Davis had 15, Cadence Stewart had 13, and Aubrey Glover had 12. Taylor Boswell scored seven, Layla Pence had six, and Josie Patterson had three.
North gutted out the win despite trailing in two categories that usually lend themselves to wins— free throws and 3's. The Spartans made 13 freebies to North's 10, and made eight 3-pointers while North made three.
The Huskies held a 18-12 advantage after one quarter, and a slim 35-33 lead at halftime before losing the lead in the third and bookending the win with Carson's big shot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.