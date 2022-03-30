Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Rain showers this morning with some sunshine during the afternoon hours. High around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.