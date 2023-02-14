FAIRMONT — Fairmont Senior High’s Rob Clevenger was named Girls Coach of the Year by The Big X Conference, which released its slate of awards for the 2022-23 season on Monday.
Players from all three Marion County schools also won awards.
Clevenger took home the award for the girls side of competition, while Christy Fubio of Robert C. Byrd won the Boys Coach of the Year.
Clevenger said he thought the showing by his girls team at the conference meet had much to do with him winning the award. The Polar Bears won the conference meet in January.
“I think a lot of it’s tied to the girls winning the Big X Championship this year,” Clevenger said.
“It’s usually a highly contested Big X meet with several strong teams we have there — Buckhannon, Bridgeport, there’s a lot of strong teams. Everything came together that day and I think that was when we started to peak a little bit at the right time.”
This marks the first time Clevenger won the award, which credits his swimmers, and the help from assistant coach Autumn Menas, as well as his wife Trina, who Clevenger described as helping as a “co-head coach” this year.
“I think it’s just the well-rounded swimmers that I have, that are able to do well,” Clevenger. “I have three girls relays that placed in regionals, in the Big X, and they’re all going to states. We’ve had swimmers move around to where they’re able to succeed and compete well at the state level.”
The Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers swept the individual boys and girls swimmer of the year awards, with Cadence Vincent named Girls Swimmer of the Year and Preston Bennett named Boys Swimmer of the Year.
Clevenger’s Polar Bears sported seven all-conference swimmers. Alexis Ramsey, Ashlyn Bennington and Caroline Hamilton made all-conference girls first team, while Gianna Armistead and Audrey Drennen made second team. Grant Broadhurst and Carter Southern both made the cut for the boys second team.
East Fairmont’s Breanna Waldron made the girls second team, while Josh McPherson mirrored her on the boys second team. Zoe Boyles also made all-conference honorable mentions for the Bees.
North Marion’s Lanie Richards was named an all-conference honorable mention as well.
Teams from around West Virginia are set to dive into the state swim meet on Feb. 16 and 17 at Mylan Park in Morgantown. A strong Polar Bears contingent is set to descend on the town for the season’s crescendo.
“We’re really excited,” Clevenger said. “We have five boys and eight girls. That’s the most we’ve had in a while. [...] I think I said after the Marion County Championship that we were almost there, that we were coming into it. I think the girls are really starting to peak at this time and we hope to build on that here at the end of the week.”
The Polar Bears have 13 swimmers set to compete at state — Ashlyn Bennington, Stella Episcopo, Bradey McMullen, Alexis Ramsey, Grant Broadhurst, Taylor Burkel, River Bolyard, Audrey Drennen, Caroline Hamilton, Carter Southern, Tyler Veltri, Giana Armistead and Braden Paul. East Fairmont has one competitor set to make the trip, with Breanna Waldron qualified to appear in two events.
