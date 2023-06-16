FAIRMONT — For the youngsters of Marion County, school is out for the summer. But on the pitch, class is very much in session.
Summer camps are a popular destination for households looking to keep their kids active and engaged over the break — or maybe just out of the house. For aspiring local soccer upstarts, P.K. Soccer Academy launched its first-ever summer soccer camp this week, with founder Parker Kwafo putting the very first batch of campers through the paces over the last three days, June 13-15.
“This camp is the first ever summer camp that we are running,” Kwafo said. “This week, for ages 5-10 we had a total of 10 kids, and next week, age 11-12 and 13-14, we have about 16 or so kids signed up.”
Kwafo, the head coach and director of operations for P.K. Soccer Academy, is a longtime coach who’s taught teams anywhere from U6 to U19, and who wanted to make a bigger impact in the area.
“I’d been coaching for a long time, 16, 17 years,” Kwafo said. “I coach in Morgantown, and I’ve been coaching in Fairmont for the last five years. I feel like the kids here in Marion County, I feel like they need more. I live here, and I feel like I have what it takes, so I’m making myself available more for the community.”
The camp, taking place just down the road from nearby Pricketts Fort State Park, is focused on instilling the fundamentals of a growing sport into the players of tomorrow.
“When they came to camp, we focused more on the technical aspects of the game,” Kwafo said. “My goal is that when they come to this camp, not only do they have fun but they learn something that they can go back home and know they got better from this camp. The technical skills are what we focused on.”
Soccer is the third-favorite sport of children ages 6-12 in the U.S., according to research from the Aspen Institute’s report titled “State of Play 2022.” With another camp lined up next week, June 20-22, Kwafo is tapping into a sport that connects with America’s youth as much as any.
“Kids like to move around, they don’t like to stand still and be bored,” Kwafo said. “Soccer involves a lot of movement, and it involves a lot of intensity. The competitiveness is there, which is part of human nature. Even though they are kids, they still have those inherent characteristics to compete, to improve, to win. All those aspects, you can find them in soccer.”
“It was a great time for the kids, and they were great to teach.”
