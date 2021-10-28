FAIRMONT — As far as a coach’s first three years go, Fairmont Senior’s Darrin Paul couldn’t really ask for a better start.
Taking over as head coach in 2019, his Polar Bears immediately won the Class-AA State Championship. Then, in 2020, they did it again. Now with just over a week before Paul and the Polar Bears return to Beckley for a shot at capturing yet another title, Paul has been named the National Federation Coaches Association 2021 State Coach of the Year by the WVSSAC.
“Each year coaches are honored for their outstanding commitment to the athletes of West Virginia,” a press release from the WVSSAC read. “Coach Paul has demonstrated excellence and leadership in the coaching profession.”
“I was very humbled,” Paul said. “There’s a ton of excellent soccer coaches in the state and the last three years we’ve just been really blessed with some outstanding soccer players. I think those players are very coachable, they will do anything for the program, so I just felt very grateful and honored to even be considered, yet alone win it. It meant a lot.”
In addition to his players, Paul gave credit to his four assistants — Matt Branch, Caleb and Justin Anselene, and Jim DeNardi — for the award. DeNardi, who Paul called his mentor, was the head coach of the boys team when Paul started as an assistant 23 years ago.
“I’ve never considered this a one-man job,” Paul said.
Taking over from DeNardi in 2019, Fairmont Senior immediately put together an 18-3-5 record on the way to a championship over Robert C. Byrd — a continuation of excellence that has persisted for most of Paul’s time at the school. Since 2010, the Polar Bears have had only one losing season.
After a dramatic win in the Regional Championship against Weir on Tuesday, a game that came down to a penalty kick shootout, Paul is still seeing the same core principles he’s seen since he started.
“I think Fairmont Senior just has that special, I want to say magic, where you get great coaches, great kids, great administrators and parents,” Paul said. “And we all work hard to do what we think is best, which is honor and make sure the kids get the best opportunities to succeed. And specifically from our program, our program has tried to make it a family atmosphere, and I think you saw that night. Those boys refused to quit on each other.”
“I was talking to Jim and Matt Branch,” Paul said. “And I told them that the thing I’m noticing about our team is that some schools — and this goes across all sports, I think Fairmont Senior is really unique in this — some schools have programs, and other schools have seasons, where they might not have as much talent all the time, but they build from some kids coming up through the program and think ‘When these boys are seniors we’re going to have an outstanding season.’ Whereas our program, I’ll tell you, there are times where I’ll get halfway through the season and I’ll already start looking towards the next season. I’ll say ‘Hey this JV player I think can really help us next year in varsity, we just need to keep grooming him a little bit.’”
Paul was the head coach of the girls team for four years before coming on board as an assistant of the boys team. Ever since the Polar Bears’ 2005 season, where they made it to the state title game, the program, Paul said, “has been on the up-rise.” The Polar Bears once more made it to the title game in 2012, and finally brought home the gold in 2015. Throughout Paul’s time at Fairmont Senior, names such as Brooks Nucillil, Ike Swiger, Jonas Branch and Isaac Branch have added to the legacy of the school.
“The Bubby Towns’ and the Nate Flowers and the Kaelen Armstrongs,” Paul said. “The Branch brothers before them, the Ike Swigers before them, and the Brooks Nucillis before them, it’s just those kids really buying into the program and they come up through it and they lead by example. I think that’s something we try to foster at the program.”
“I think that’s one thing our program really tries to do is not only grow them as soccer players but grow them as young men into mature young men getting ready to go off into college,” Paul said. “I think that’s the biggest thing, Bubby last night was amazing. He battled all night, he did everything I asked him to do when Kaelen got injured, and even after he missed that first PK, he was crushed inside from missing it, he was supporting his teammates and continually encouraging them. He grew so much last night as a leader it was amazing to watch. I think that’s the stuff that’s really special to me. I love being around the guys and helping them grow and seeing them mature throughout the season. That’s the special thing I like about this job.”
Even after they graduate, Paul still keeps in touch, and his former players still contribute to what Paul describes as “a fraternity.”
“I absolutely as much as humanly possible try to keep tabs on all the guys,” Paul said. “We had several alumni come up and watch the game [Tuesday] night. I got 30 text messages from former players and even former parents congratulating me and the team. It really is a very close-knit network of guys that come through this program and it’s real special.”
As much as Paul loves to see his players grow off the field, right now, the happenings on the field require his attention. Led by Bubby Towns, who recently became the school’s all-time leading scorer, the Polar Bears are recuperating from their Tuesday slugfest against the previously undefeated Weir Red Riders, and preparing for the challenges ahead.
“Everyone says ‘You guys are always peaking in October,’ and that’s because we’re trying to continuously get better and continuously improve,” Paul said. “And I am all about stealing from other programs. I’ll go and I’ll watch — not only other soccer programs — I see what coach [Nick] Bartic is doing, I see what coach [David] Retton is doing at his program, and I try to steal nuggets here and there that can help my program. I pick coach Naternicola’s ear all the time, because he has so much experience.”
After such a fast start as a head coach, and now a nationally-recognized award under his belt, has the Polar Bears’ head man gotten a chance to step back and appreciate all of it?
“I read a lot of coaching transcripts and books, and coach Nick Saban had a quote that he enjoys his success for about 24 hours, but he really enjoys the process,” Paul said. “Honestly for me, I think I’m kind of a disciple of that, I really enjoy the process. I do really appreciate the successes that we’ve had but for me I really get enjoyment — like last night, seeing those kids run across the field, getting together, hugging it out, celebrating, the biggest thing I enjoy in the moment is seeing those guys celebrate because they put so much time and effort into it.”
The process for Paul, at least for this season, comes to a head next weekend, Nov. 5 and 6 in Beckley as the state soccer tournament kicks off. The WVSSAC plans to present Paul the award at the event. Paul found out he had won the award the Tuesday of the regionals, as if the game by itself did not provide enough stress.
“They want to give me the award at the state tournament next weekend,” Paul said. “So I’m supposed to coordinate a time to get that and I’m sitting there thinking ‘Man, I sure hope we win tonight, because I don’t want to have to go to states and get an award when my team’s not even in it,’ that’d just be kind of bittersweet. I joked with Joe last night after the game that now I have a reason to go down to Beckley and get the award.”
Paul has already got one kind of trophy to claim at Beckley; the Polar Bears are certainly hoping to claim another as well.
