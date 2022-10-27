FAIRMONT — Fairmont Senior has flexed many of their offensive strengths throughout the 2022 football season — a run game averaging over five yards a carry, an explosive passing game that has been spread around to seven different receivers — but their defense has been equally as important to their success heading into week 10.
As football rounds toward the final stretch of regular season, the Polar Bears have proven they can also be ball hawks. Fairmont Senior has limited opposing passing games, and capitalized on mistakes to stack up 11 interceptions and allow only six passing touchdowns through eight games.
Behind all the big plays and shutout performances, communication has been key for this group of defensive backs.
“That’s what we preach all the time to these guys, ‘You’ve got to talk,’” Fairmont Senior defensive coach Mike Mainella said.
The coaches’ lessons have hit home for their players, who have seen their communication improve — along with their technique — over the course of the season.
“Our communication at the beginning of the year was a little bit slow and not really working,” safety Kolbie Hamilton said. “As the season’s progressed we’ve gotten a lot better at communicating and telling each other where we need to go.”
“We work a lot of ball drills, a lot of footwork, a lot of reading coverages and switching coverage based on what they’re playing,” Mainella said. “We read a lot of techniques — we read how the offensive line comes out. If they pass set, we know how to get in our drops, and if they’re coming out to run block we know to go downhill.”
Going into their Thursday night game against Elkins, the kinks have been worked out, and the Polar Bears’ defenders approach each play in tune.
“It’s just talking with the guy next to you,” Gavin Michael, who leads the team with four interceptions, said. “At this point, the safety and the corner next to you, you talk about where you think the ball’s going, and show up there and make the play.”
“I’m really comfortable doing that stuff, especially on the goal line. If I see a slant, I should be able to take him and let my corner know my guy’s going out, and I trust him to go pick him up.”
Communication has been crucial for Fairmont Senior’s defensive backs, but it hasn’t been the only ingredient that has gone into a passing defense that’s allowed an opposing completion percentage of just 44% for 100.8 yards per game.
“Our linebackers get really good pressure, with [Germaine Lewis] and Dylan [Ours] coming off the sides,” sophomore Cannon Dinger said. “And they get pressure on the quarterback and he just has no other option to throw it up to who he thinks is open. Me and Gavin, Trey, really everyone’s been there to make the play.”
The Polar Bears have made the most of their opportunities, tracking down balls and making catches more fit for the offensive side — fitting for a group largely goes both ways, as receivers and defenders.
The Polar Bears have recorded 222 yards on interception returns to this point. Michael has returned two interceptions for touchdowns while Dinger and Jayden Cheriza have each returned one.
“Well, we’re all athletes,” Trey Longwell said. “But being receivers, we’re used to going for the ball, that’s what we do. We don’t go for the bat-downs, we go for picks.”
“They play multiple positions,” Mainella said. “They all play offense, so they understand how that side of the game moves too.”
Along with Michael’s four picks, Dinger has reeled in three interceptions of his own, Cheriza has snagged two, while Trey Longwell and Kolbie Hamilton have each pulled down one interception.
A Thursday game against Elkins will be another opportunity for the Polar Bears to shut down the pass, and notch another win as Fairmont Senior marches towards the playoffs, where these DB’s will certainly get their chances to make their biggest plays yet.
“A lot of things go into [pass defense],” Mainella said. “And they’re playing at a high level right now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.