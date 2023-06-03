FAIRMONT — They say ‘You can never go home again,’ but the Polar Bears of yesterday aren’t listening.
The 2023 Polar Bears Football Camp brought over 50 kids, from grades 3-8, to East-West Stadium on Friday where campers worked up a sweat over the course of three hours with instruction from Fairmont Senior coaches, current players, and alumni currently in college programs.
“As far as the camp, it’s a great way to give back to the community. We’re always looking for outlets to give back,” FSHS Football Boosters President Jeremy Laird said. “The community backs us as far as high school football, they always show up for the games in a big way, they participate in our fundraisers, and this is a way to give back.
“It’s a free camp for the young kids grades 3-8 to come out and get an idea of what Polar Bear football is all about, what our tradition is, what our history is, and what our high school athletes go through on a daily basis.”
On the field Friday, camp attendees went through a wide variety of drills and exercises, and were put through an NFL Combine-style workout with activities such as the long jump, shuttle run and 40-yard dash.
Broken into small groups based on age, campers got hands-on coaching from those they look up to on Fridays, the Polar Bears players they hope to emulate when they get to high school.
“It’s great, you get out here and you can kind of leave your imprint from your time being here,” Fairmont Senior’s Dylan Ours said. “Share your experiences, and push that onto the younger generations and get them ready for the job when it’s their time.”
Many of the current Polar Bears are simply continuing a trend in the long-running camp, helping the next generation just as they were helped when they were younger.
“When I was a kid, I’d come down to this camp and there would always be Fairmont Senior High School players there,” Connor Neal, now at Fairmont State, said. “That was always the coolest thing to me, seeing the players there that I got to watch as a kid on Friday night. Now I’m just trying to give back and do a little bit of that for the community.”
“It’s awesome to see them interacting with the high school athletes,” Laird said. “To see that this is Polar Bear football, this is what leads to hopefully future state championships, future success for the program.”
Former Polar Bears dotted the field yesterday, giving back to the program that helped them on their own football journeys. The Fairmont Senior alumni included Neal, Fairmont State graduate Michael Nuzum, former Kent State quarterback Gage Michael, Johns Hopkins’ Aidan Green, and current West Virginia center Zach Frazier.
“This program has given me a lot and helped me get to where I am, so it’s the least I can do to come back and support them,” Frazier said.
Many of those alumni gave talks to the campers, who gathered around midfield to listen and ask questions to the former Polar Bear stars.
“I just wanted to give them simple advice,” Frazier said of his message to the campers. “Tell them to work hard and dream big. Anything can happen if these kids are willing to work for it.”
For the camp attendees, it was a day of training and fun, but their instructors hope the lessons they get from Friday extend farther than their time on the gridiron.
“Mainly, we want kids to know we’re not only about football,” Ours said. “It’s not just about being out here on the field, you’ve got to build great bonds with a team. You come out here with a team every day every week, that builds bonds, some of the tightest bonds you can get.
“Those bonds, I think that teaches you a lot, it also teaches a lot of responsibilities growing up in life. Letting these kids come out here for free, not charging them anything, and instructing them to be in a championship mindset, showing them how it’s done, it’s great for me and it’s great for the kids.”
Fairmont Senior has pointed towards their tradition and culture as keys to their success over the years, and Friday’s camp primed the next generation of Polar Bears to carry the torch.
“It’s part of culture-building,” Bartic said. “These kids, they were a part of it growing up. They came to camp every summer, right when school was out, and now years later they find themselves in our program so that’s special and that’s something we like to continue. It’s something we always want to build on through the years as we have more and more campers.”
“I think that plays well into our consistency within our program.”
