FAIRMONT — Roy Michael, a champion at Fairmont State as a player, at Mannington High and North Marion High as a coach, and a mentor for generations of students, passed away Wednesday, leaving an impact on the hearts of the athletes he coached, the students he taught and his peers.
As a quarterback at Fairmont State from 1966-1969, Michael became the first Fairmont State player to pass for over 2,000 career yards with 2,572, helped the Falcons win the 1967 national championship, and led Fairmont to a pair of WVIAC titles.
Jumping into the coaching arena straight out of college, Michael left the first of what would be many marks on the area during his time coaching football at Mannington High.
The Mannington Gators had gone through 11 straight losing seasons in football before Michael took over. By the time Michael’s tenure ended, the Gators had won 32 consecutive games, and back to back Class-A championships in 1976 and 1977.
When Mannington became one of the many schools consolidated into North Marion High in 1979, Michael was the man tapped for the head coaching job of their new football team.
“He’s a guy that laid the groundwork here,” North Marion athletic director and head football coach Daran Hays said. “Go back to his whole story of not being from the area, he’s a Reedsville guy. Then getting that job at Mannington right out of college, he and I talked about that once because we were roughly the same age when we started as coaches. He was 22 or 23, I was 23 or 24.
“At the time that he took over at Mannington, we were kind of struggling as a program. And within a very short time we went to one of the best programs around. At one time we had the state record for longest win streak, obviously won the two state championships. I think the success he had there at not only winning but also bringing the community together, that kind of made him the natural selection to come here and take over this program in a really tough time.”
“Very hard worker,” Paul Donato, the principal of North Marion High School for much of Michael’s tenure with the Huskies, said. “He’d do anything for his students and his players. When he was at Mannington he turned that program around, and in the early years of our school he won two state championships in football. He did all he had to do and did it very well.”
Taking the reins as head football coach in the first days of North Marion’s consolidation, Michael deftly managed a team of former opponents into a squad that would become back-to-back state champions in 1980 and 1981.
“I think about that a lot, that couldn’t have been an easy job,” Hays, who was coached by Michael as a wrestler, said. “That first year here they had 20-something returning all-state single-A players. You had guys that were all-state last year, and they were fighting for playing time. That ‘79 team had to be a rough situation to jump into.”
Michael was also prolific as a wrestling coach, coaching 17 state champions, winning two wrestling titles at Mannington and the 1998 state title at North Marion, and picking up a Class-AAA Coach of the Year award at North as well.
Michael was inducted into the Fairmont State Hall of Fame in 2008, and the West Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in 2018. North Marion’s football field was named in honor of Michael in 2018, Michael having a heavy hand in lobbying for the stadium’s creation and its design, the field first being played on in 1985, six years into Michael’s tenure at North Marion.
Michael holds a career record of 158-56 in football.
Even with his accolades and impact as a coach, Michael’s passion for teaching in the classroom made just as much of a difference for those who passed through Mannington and North Marion during Michaels’ time there.
“As I went to school here, he was just a pillar in terms of being a leader in the faculty,” Hays said. “The thing that goes unsung about coach, I was fortunate to have him in the classroom three or four times. He was as good of a teacher in the classroom, and he took as much pride in doing that job, as he did coaching. He was just a phenomenal teacher.”
“His impact was great. He was a top-notch coach, a very hardworking coach, and very dedicated to his players,” Donato said. “A thing a lot of people don’t remember, he was a great teacher. He enjoyed teaching football and wrestling, but he also enjoyed teaching in the classroom. I can tell you he wasn’t a teacher just to be able to coach. He enjoyed teaching students.”
Friends and peers of Michael’s have taken to social media to share their feelings and memories of the community stalwart. Carol Amos, a former teacher at Fairmont Senior High School, shared her recollections of Michael — or “Punk,” as she nicknames him — on Facebook.
“He became one of the finest Falcon quarterbacks,” a portion of Amos’ post read. “He also is one of the best coaches in Marion County history at Mannington and North Marion, as well. Roy Michael has done it all. The rest is West Virginia athletic history.
“A dedicated family man, Punk married his school-days sweetheart, Janis. They have three great children: Misty, Michael, and Jay. It’s a little-known fact that he was not at mat side when his son Jay won his second state championship because Coach Roy Michael was busy serving his country in Kuwait and Iraq during the Gulf War’s Desert Storm, according to Bill Welker in “A Legendary Master of the Mats.”
“Through all of the accolades and enormous accomplishments, Punk did it his way — humbly, and outworking his competitors on the mat, football field, and in life.”
Stepping into the spotlight at North Marion at a pivotal juncture in Marion County history, Michael’s time as the Huskies head coach functioned not only to bring the school an abundance of success from its outset, but to bring together the surrounding towns under one banner.
“Just the impact he made,” Hays said. “Personally, aside from my father, there’s probably no other man who helped shape my life and the career I chose, where I chose to do it, as coach did. I think he knew how much of an impact he had on some of us, but I think he’d be greatly surprised to know that number goes far higher than he would’ve guessed.”
“They’re going to remember a good man who did a lot of good things,” Donato said of Michael. “A man who helped hold North Marion together in the early years. You’ve got to realize, North Marion was a consolidation of several schools and it wasn’t a very popular move by the county. But with his ability to bring the players and the community together as a team, by doing that he actually helped people think of North Marion as their school or their children’s school.
“People stopped thinking about their being Fairview students or Monongah students or Barrackville students, they started thinking of themselves as North Marion students. He was very influential in that, I watched him play a big part in bringing about the school’s unification in a very positive way.”
Michael is survived by his wife, Janis, their children, Misty, Michael and Jay, and several grandchildren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.