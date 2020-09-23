LOST CREEK — North Marion High senior Michael Harris didn’t need to hit the perfect shot. His individual accolades were already firmly secured, and, in hindsight, even the Huskies’ team aspirations could’ve withstood simply a great shot from Harris as opposed to a perfect one.
But to undersell the necessity for Harris to hit the perfect shot — a chip-in on No. 18 at Bel Meadow Golf Club to close out his round and put a stamp on his Big 10 individual title — is to misunderstand the very character and mentality that has driven him to stardom for the Huskies.
No standard is high enough to intimidate him. No score is low enough to satisfy him. And no challenge is daunting enough to deter him.
“He’s one of the best golfers obviously I’ve ever coached,” said North Marion coach Chance Hearn, who is in his 21st season as the Huskies’ head man, “but he might be the best competitor that I’ve ever coached, and that means a lot. I’ve asked our kids and our program for years to be competitors more than anything else. Yeah, you want to work on your game and get better at the game of golf, but sometimes you just have to get angry and you have to decide enough is enough and we’re just going to get better.”
Harris is the embodiment of Hearn’s preached ethos, a golfer who’s first instinct is to always measure himself against himself and still demand more, still expect better. His work ethic is unimpeachable — he and his NMHS teammates set up a simulator at Green Hills Country Club this past winter, Hearn said, and over the summer, he could’ve passed off Green Hills as his primary residence. He picks nits at the teensiest fibers of his game and manages his rounds with detailed precision, even speaking to the importance of what he eats during a match or how essential a strong core is to sustain performance over 18 holes.
“Golf’s an individual sport and it’s very unique in that you’re playing against the course, you’re not playing against anyone else,” Harris said. “I’ve always said, ‘You can’t play defense, you can’t guard the other person and they can’t guard you.’”
In that vein, golf is more a test of one’s self than perhaps any other sport. It’s a game that’ll attack your confidence, challenge your maturity, and even pry at your convictions. It’s a game that almost revolves around breaking any and all who play it.
And yet, Harris has defied all of its harshness and turned it into triumph.
He’s extinguished practically ever blemish in his game. He added to his short game repertoire during the offseason, and then, with the help of his father, Mike, overcame a summer slump off the tee by the start of the season in August. Harris has now reached a rarefied air where he can take on just about any golf course and tackle with it a lethal precision.
“His game has been solid for a couple of years,” Hearn said earlier this season, “but with golf you’re always learning something. The more you tee it up, the better you’re going to be and the more confident you’re going to be.
“He’s learned to be a lot better around the greens and choosing clubs wisely; with the types of shots he plays out of the fairway, he’s pretty good around 80-85 yards out and doesn’t have to fly everything six miles up in the air. He can hit controlled shots, and he’s a lot smarter when it comes to getting out of trouble and putting the ball back in play instead of trying to always produce the heroic result.”
“If you take it one shot at a time and just play, you can simplify the game very easily,” Harris said earlier in the season. “If you can hit fairways and hit greens, that’s the way that your game travels (from course to course); you can’t go just anywhere and spray the ball and then try to make up and downs because it doesn’t work.”
Harris’ round Monday at Bel Meadow Golf Club, in which he won the individual Big 10 Conference title, led the Huskies to the Big 10 Conference team championship, and locked down Big 10 Player of the Year honors, was the crescendo of his one-of-a-kind combination of control and composure. As Harris’ top-flight peers and really the entire Big 10 field withered against Bel Meadow’s speedy greens, borderline-impossible approach shots, and bunker-filled layout, he was as steady and unflappable as always.
Harris finished his round with a 2-over 74 to win the conference title, a mark that was five shots clear of runner-up Chris Miller of Grafton and one of just five scores total to crack 90 on the day.
“That was the second best round of golf a kid has ever played for me (in my 21 seasons as coach),” Hearn said.
The round started on rickety ground, with Harris bogeying three of his first five holes. From that point, however, Harris was flawless.
He closed out the front nine with an even-par showing over holes 6-9 to finish at a 3-over 36. Then on the back nine, he caught fire, tallying pars on four of the first five holes along with a birdie on the Par-4 No. 10. He dropped a shot on the Par-4 No. 16, but rallied quickly with back-to-back pars on Nos. 16 and 17.
Then on No. 18, Harris, with his dad watching the finishing touches of what was perhaps the best match of his high school career, hit the perfect shot, sinking a chip for a birdie-3 on the Par-4 to record his 74.
“To chip in on No. 18 to win the tournament, that’s every golfers’ dream,” Harris said. “And then with my dad around — I mean he’s been my biggest supporter since I was born and it’s just been nice to have him by my side and help me out with everything...it’s special.”
